Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores the winner against Manchester City. Reuters
Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores the winner against Manchester City. Reuters

Sport

Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi clinches crucial win for Nottingham Forest over Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team now under pressure to hold on to top four spot in Premier League

The National

March 08, 2025