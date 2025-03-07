Premier League predictions: Liverpool to thrash Southampton, Arsenal beat Man United

Third-placed Forest are looking to get their impressive campaign back on track after a recent stumble that has seen them win once in five games and take four points out of a possible 15. Manchester City sit just a point behind Forest but their form remains inconsistent with two wins and two defeats from their previous four matches. They defeated second-tier Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last Saturday. <b>Prediction: Forest 1 Man City 2</b> Brighton's league win at home to Bournemouth last time out was their third in a row, with the Seagulls also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/02/danny-welbeck-late-winner-sinks-newcastle-and-sends-brighton-into-fa-cup-quarter-finals/" target="_blank">knocking Newcastle out of the FA Cup</a> on Sunday. Fulham were also victorious in the FA Cup, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/">beating Manchester United on penalties</a>, and Marco Silva's men – who lie ninth in the table, one point and one place behind Brighton – are looking to make it four league wins in five games. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Fulham 1</b> Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta faces a spell on the sidelines after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/01/fa-cup-mateta-taken-to-hospital-after-horror-tackle-during-crystal-palace-win-over-millwall/" target="_blank">horror challenge in last week's FA Cup win over Millwall</a> left him needing 25 stitches in a head wound. Palace can make it four wins in five league games with victory here. Ipswich's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/27/matthijs-de-ligt-hails-man-united-fighting-spirit-ahead-of-most-important-phase-of-the-season/" target="_blank">3-2 loss at Manchester United</a> means the Tractor Boys have yet to win a league game in eight matches this year, conceding 24 goals along the way leaving them five points shy of safety. <b>Prediction: Palace 3 Ipswich 0</b> Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/27/premier-league-arne-slot-hails-mental-strength-as-liverpool-go-13-points-clear/" target="_blank">beating Newcastle</a> before the FA Cup break last weekend. They also enjoyed a midweek win, albeit one that required a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/06/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-hails-best-goalkeeper-in-the-world-alisson-becker-after-psg-heroics/" target="_blank">wonder show from keeper Alisson Becker</a>, at Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League last-16 first leg. Southampton fell to their 22nd loss in 27 games when were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/26/chelsea-clobber-southampton-as-enzo-maresca-urges-fans-to-trust-owners-after-staging-protest/" target="_blank">thumped 4-0 by Chelsea</a> which leaves the Saints rock bottom on nine points, 12 behind Wolves in 17th. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 5 Southampton 0</b> Brentford have lost just once in four games but remain four points from breaking into the top half, although they have a game in hand on 10th-place Villa. Villa have managed just one win in six league matches and were hammered 4-1 by Palace last time out. Unai Emery's side do go into the game on the back of beating Cardiff City in the FA Cup and Club Brugge in the Champions League, though. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Villa 1</b> Wolves remain five points outside the bottom three after being beaten at home by Fulham, while the Midlands club were also knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Bournemouth last weekend. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/07/evertons-jake-obrien-on-recharging-in-abu-dhabi-the-david-moyes-effect-and-being-clubs-next-irish-star/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/07/evertons-jake-obrien-on-recharging-in-abu-dhabi-the-david-moyes-effect-and-being-clubs-next-irish-star/">Everton enjoyed a warm-weather spell in Abu Dhabi</a> last week as they look to maintain the momentum that has seen them go seven league games undefeated, all but ending their relegation concerns. <b>Prediction: Wolves 1 Everton 2</b> Chelsea avoided a third defeat on the trot by thrashing hapless Southampton which lifted them back to fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-place Manchester City. Leicester's disastrous run under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/leicester-city-manager-ruud-van-nistelrooy-astonished-at-options-after-man-united-interim-spell/" target="_blank">Ruud van Nistelrooy</a> goes on with the Foxes' 2-0 loss at West Ham making it 11 defeats in 12 league games. They are five points from safety. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 3 Leicester 0</b> Spurs' three-game win streak was ended by Manchester City, meaning Ange Postecoglou's side are 13th in the table, nine points behind Villa in 10th and a single point above 16th-place Everton. Bournemouth's FA Cup win over Wolves was a welcome relief for the Cherries who had lost three of their last four league games but remain just four points outside the top four. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 Bournemouth 2</b> United stumbled to a 3-2 league win over struggling Ipswich but remain 14th in the table with the top six a distant 13 points away. Arsenal enjoyed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/05/arsenal-romp-to-victory-over-psv-as-real-madrid-take-first-leg-advantage-over-atletico-in-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/05/arsenal-romp-to-victory-over-psv-as-real-madrid-take-first-leg-advantage-over-atletico-in-champions-league/">remarkable 7-1 midweek Champions League win</a> at PSV Eindhoven but a domestic draw at Forest last time out leaves the Gunners 13 points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand. <b>Prediction: Man United 1 Arsenal 2</b> West Ham can make it three wins on the spin if they triumph here and are clear of relegation trouble, although they are unlikely to finish in the top 10 and are out of the cup competitions. Newcastle head into next week's League Cup final against Liverpool short of form after losing three out of their last four league games and having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Newcastle 1</b>