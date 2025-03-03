Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney’s ‘naive’ comments that Man United’s goal is to win the Premier League

Ruben Amorim hit back at Wayne Rooney's comments that he was “naive” to talk about Manchester United winning the Premier League shortly after they exited the FA Cup to Fulham, saying it was still a long-term goal. United are 14th in the 20-team Premier League, and suffered another low at Old Trafford on Sunday when they lost to Fulham on penalties in their fifth-round tie. Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Calvin Bassey's opener to take the tie to extra time and a shoot-out. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno emerged as the hero, saving Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee’s spot-kicks as the Cottagers won 4-3. That leaves winning the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league">Europa League</a> as United's only hope of silverware this season. They face Spanish side Real Sociedad in the last 16, with the first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. In his post-match interview, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/">Amorim</a> told the BBC that “the goal is to win the Premier League again”. Rooney, United's legendary striker and all-time record scorer, said “it’s a little bit naive to say ‘We’re looking to win the Premier League’ because, from where they are now, they’re a long way off that”. Those comments were put to Amorim at his post-match press conference as he was asked whether it was realistic to talk about winning the title, and the <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title=""></a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United</a> head coach said: “That is the goal. “Being naive is to think that we are going to do it this season or going to be the best contender for the next season. “So, I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I know that and it’s really easy – I was a pundit when I finished my career, so I know it’s really easy. “Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me. But our goal, as a club, the board, is winning the <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title=""></a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League</a> like we did in the past, with all the great glories and the legends of this club. “We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naive. That’s why I’m here coaching at 40 years old Manchester United.” United co-owner Ineos has set up ‘Mission 21’ to win a first Premier League crown since 2013 – a 21st English league title overall – with ‘Project 150’ outlining the ambition to do it by the club’s 150th anniversary in 2028. Winning the Europa League would gain United entry into next season's Uefa Champions League. Given their lowly position in the Premier League, it remains their only realistic hope of returning to the top table next term and of making Ineos' mission a reality. But missing out on European football altogether would dent those hopes, with Rooney questioning how attractive a move to Old Trafford is nowadays. “You need to be in a stable position to bring the best players in,” Rooney said. “And if I’m a player playing in a different country or in a different club and Manchester United come to try and sign me now, I’m looking thinking, ‘I’m not sure’. “The top players want Champions League football and unfortunately that’s not where the club are at the minute.” The former United star added: “They were in transition when I signed but a big reason I signed was Sir Alex Ferguson because you knew he’d get it right and he’d build up that team again. It’s hard to see that now.”