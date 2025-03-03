Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim applauds supporters after the FA Cup exit to Fulham. Getty Images
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim applauds supporters after the FA Cup exit to Fulham. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney’s ‘naive’ comments that Man United’s goal is to win the Premier League

Portuguese responded to former United striker’s assessment following FA Cup shoot-out defeat to Fulham

The National

March 03, 2025