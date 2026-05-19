Car bomb blast in Damascus kills Syrian soldier

At least one Syrian soldier was killed when a car bomb exploded in Damascus on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

An army unit discovered an improvised explosive device planted near a ministry building in the Bab Sharqi area of the capital, the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency Sana.

The ministry said security personnel attempted to dismantle the device before a car bomb exploded in the same area. The blast killed one soldier and wounded several others, it added.

Earlier, Al Ekhbariya TV quoted a security source as saying the explosion occurred near an armament management centre in Damascus.

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