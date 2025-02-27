Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro celebrate after Sam Morsy scored own goal for Ipswich Town. Getty Images
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro celebrate after Sam Morsy scored own goal for Ipswich Town. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Matthijs de Ligt hails Man United fighting spirit ahead of 'most important phase of the season'

Dutch defender wants Red Devils to build on battling Premier League victory over Ipswich with FA Cup and Europa League games next up

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

February 27, 2025