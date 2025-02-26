Chelsea's Levi Colwill, left, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with teammate Christopher Nkunku. PA
Chelsea clobber Southampton as Enzo Maresca urges fans to ‘trust’ owners after staging protest

Blues up to fourth in the Premier League as Crystal Palace, Brighton and Fulham also win

The National

February 26, 2025