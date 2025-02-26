Chelsea clobber Southampton as Enzo Maresca urges fans to ‘trust’ owners after staging protest

Enzo Maresca said he was relieved to see Chelsea get back to winning ways as the Blues climbed to fourth in the Premier League table with a 4-0 round of bottom club Southampton. Maresca's side got back on track after three successive defeats with a dominant display at Stamford Bridge. Christopher Nkunku put the Blues ahead and Pedro Neto doubled their lead before Levi Colwill bagged the third just before the break. Marc Cucurella capped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/">Chelsea's</a> biggest league win of the season since thrashing Southampton 5-1 in December. Pointed questions were being asked about Maresca after Chelsea were beaten at Aston Villa on Saturday, a limp performance that followed successive defeats to Brighton in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League</a> and FA Cup. "We all needed that. We were in a bad run in terms of results. The performance was always there, maybe except against Brighton. We are happy," Maresca said. "This month-and-a-half has been when I have pushed players even more to believe in the process. "It's normal to go through some bad moments. It's about how we react and how we continue to believe in what we do. The players are fantastic and worked hard every day." Underlining the growing frustration at Chelsea, about 200 fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge with banners and smoke flares before kick off to voice opposition to the running of the club during the nearly three years since the BlueCo consortium fronted by Todd Boehly and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/03/chelsea-co-owner-buys-mayfair-flat-worth-70m/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/03/chelsea-co-owner-buys-mayfair-flat-worth-70m/">Behdad Eghbali</a> acquired the club. Chants of "we want our Chelsea back" and singing former owner Roman Abramovich's rang around the ground, but whatever soothing effect was achieved by the team’s performance against the Premier League’s bottom side may prove only to be temporary. But it brought respite for Maresca after a recent poor run and, for 24 hours at least, moved his side back into the top four. “The only thing I can say is that in this moment the fans have to trust,” he said. “We’re in the right process and the right direction. Since we started we’ve been top four most games of the season. “The fans have to trust the players. They are doing a huge effort every day to bring this club to the Champions League.” Chelsea's third league win in 11 matches revived their bid to qualify for the Uefa Champions League for the first time since 2022. Southampton have a meagre nine points from 27 matches, with 11 goals conceded in their last three league games. Aston Villa had rejuvenated their hopes of a second consecutive season in the Champions League after beating Chelsea on Saturday. But Unai Emery's men have won just one of their last seven league games after a capitulation at Selhurst Park saw them lose 4-1. "After today, with a loss, it is difficult to try to explain everything," said Emery. "We have to move on and be motivated in the competitions – FA Cup and Champions League and get the balance in the Premier League." Ismaila Sarr's first-half opener was cancelled out early in the second period by Morgan Rogers. Jean-Philippe Mateta quickly restored Palace's advantage before Sarr and Eddie Nketiah maintained the Eagles' fine form. Oliver Glasner's side have won seven of their last nine games to rise to 12th, just six points behind Villa in 10th. Brighton won the battle of the south coast clubs with ambitions of European football next season, beating Bournemouth 2-1. Joao Pedro won and converted a penalty on 12 minutes to give the Seagulls the lead. A wonder strike from Justin Kluivert levelled for the Cherries, but Danny Welbeck's winner moved the sides level on points. Bournemouth sit seventh on goal difference with Brighton in eighth, but now just one point behind fifth-placed City. Wolves missed the chance to pull further clear of the relegation zone after a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.