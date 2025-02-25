Mohamed Salah’s incredible stats at Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah's strike against Manchester City on Sunday saw the Liverpool forward reach the 25-goal mark in the Premier League. It is the first time Salah has hit the milestone since his debut season at Anfield in 2017/18. His <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/">strike against City</a> means he has now reached 30 across competitions. His assist for teammate Dominik Szoboszlai means the Egyptian was also his 16th of the season, meaning Salah has over 40 combined goals and assists this campaign. With 11 games to go, he is just six goal contributions short of the Premier League record, and just three short of the record in a 38-game season. In what is likely to be his final season on Merseyside, the 32-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah</a> is on course to set even more records in England's Premier League. Salah leads the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League</a> Golden Boot race by six goals from City’s reigning two-time winner Erling Haaland, who missed Sunday’s game due to injury, and Alexander Isak, who scored twice for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest to join Haaland on 19 goals. Salah has scored in 21 of his 27 league appearances this season, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> winning 16 of those games and drawing the other five. He also tops the English top-flight assist charts with 16 – again, six clear of the competition – marking his second Premier League season with over 40 goals and assists combined. The Egyptian scored his 16th away league goal of the season at the Etihad Stadium, moving him level with Kevin Phillips (1999/00) and Harry Kane (2022/23) for the most in a single Premier League campaign. His assist for Szoboszlai in the 2-0 win over City means he also shares the record for most away assists (11) with former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas (2014/15). It was the 11th game this season that Salah has scored and assisted in the same match – another Premier League record. He also has three Uefa Champions League goals and four assists, with another two goals and an assist in the League Cup to make it a combined 51 goals and assists in all competitions. Sunday’s goal took Salah into a share of third place among Liverpool’s all-time top scorers, level with Gordon Hodgson on 241 goals in all competitions. Salah has played 387 games to Hodgson’s 377. Only Ian Rush, with a record 346, and Roger Hunt (285) remain ahead of Salah on that list. He stands sixth in the Premier League record scorers list with 182 and has the chance this season to climb a further two places, just two goals behind former City striker Sergio Aguero, with Andy Cole fourth on 187. Salah ranks 10th for assists with 85. Should he overtake Aguero he will become the most prolific foreign player in Premier League history. He is already the highest scoring African. Salah won the Golden Boot with 32 league goals in his first season with Liverpool in 2017/18, scored 23 in 2021/22, had two 22-goal seasons and two of 19 – last season’s 18 was his lowest total. In all competitions, he has now reached 30 in five of his eight Liverpool seasons and has netted at least 23 in every campaign. Salah is on course for his fourth Premier League Golden Boot, matching Thierry Henry’s record. He shared the award with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018/19 and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in 2021/22, meaning this would be his second time winning it outright – if it is to be his last season at the club, those two campaigns would provide neat bookends to his Anfield career. In Salah’s time with Liverpool only he, Haaland and ex-Spurs striker Harry Kane have reached 25 or more goals in a Premier League season.