FA Cup: Mateta taken to hospital after horror tackle during Crystal Palace win over Millwall

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Millwall - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 1, 2025 Millwall's Liam Roberts fouls Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and is later sent off REUTERS / David Klein

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Millwall - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 1, 2025 Millwall's Liam Roberts fouls Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and is later sen Show more