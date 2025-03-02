Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores the second goal against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores the second goal against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Reuters

Sport

Football

Danny Welbeck late winner sinks Newcastle and sends Brighton into FA Cup quarter-finals

Anthony Gordon out of League Cup final after receiving three-match ban for violent conduct

The National

March 02, 2025