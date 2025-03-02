Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, right, congratulates Real Betis' Spanish midfielder Isco. AFP
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, right, congratulates Real Betis' Spanish midfielder Isco. AFP

Sport

Football

Carlo Ancelotti admits 'big blow' after old boy Isco haunts Real Madrid in loss to Real Betis

City rivals Atletico grab top spot after Julian Alvarez seals win over Athletic Bilbao

The National

March 02, 2025