Roberto Mancini in shock resignation as Italy manager

Roberto Mancini has announced his resignation as Italy national team manager, the country's football federation revealed on Sunday.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager's shock decision to quit after five years in the role was “received late yesterday evening”, said the federation.

“Because of important and close commitments for the team with Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days,” the federation added.

Mancini took on the post in May 2018 after Italy had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia under Gian Piero Ventura.

He led a transitional Italy side to victory at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament as they beat England in a penalty shoot-out in the final at Wembley in 2021.

Italy also went on a run of 37 games without defeat between October 2018 and October 2021 under Mancini – a record in men's international football.

He steered them to third-placed finishes in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 Nations League tournaments but they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia in a play-off.

“A significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end,” the Italian federation said.

Italy beat England to win Euro 2020

Expand Autoplay Italy players celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out against England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on July 21, 2021. AP

“In between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals were able to become a team.”

Mancini's resignation comes just days after the former international forward was given responsibility for Italy's Under-21 and Under-20 teams in a bid to integrate the same styles and systems of play across age groups.

Italy are third in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, having lost to Gareth Southgate's England in March. They are next in action in September, when they take on North Macedonia and Ukraine in qualifiers.

Mancini won 13 major honours as a player with Sampdoria and Lazio and finished third with Italy at the 1990 World Cup.

As a club manager, he led Inter Milan to three Serie A titles and guided Manchester City to their first Premier League crown since 1968 in the 2011-12 season.