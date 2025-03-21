World Cup qualifiers: UAE misfire in Iran, Salem Al Dawsari revives Saudi Arabia and Kluivert’s tough start

The first side to advance to the 2026 World Cup – other than hosts United States, Canada and Mexico – was decided on Thursday. Although Japan’s progress to the main event has been serene, the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to tread a potted path in their qualifying campaigns. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/20/brazilians-africans-and-an-englishman-the-changing-face-of-uae-team-ahead-of-crucial-world-cup-qualifiers/?_gl=1*yzawcn*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">changes in the fabric of the UAE team</a> have been so dramatic in recent times, that if success does not immediately follow, criticism is inevitable. The national team gave debuts to two more naturalised Brazilians against Iran in Tehran. Caio Lucas, the free-scoring Sharjah forward, and Lucas Pimenta, the centre-back, are the latest recruits to the big transformation of the national team. Expecting them both to be up to speed immediately is harsh, but both looked lost at times in a side which misfired when something spectacular was required. Gaps frequently appeared in the new five-man backline, in which Pimenta was centrally placed. And, as the man furthest forward, Lucas was often left isolated in attack. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/20/iran-v-uae-paulo-bentos-side-see-world-cup-hopes-hit-by-defeat-in-tehran/?_gl=1*14gik55*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">The UAE fell a long way short of what was required</a>, and the 2-0 loss could be terminal for their hopes of an automatic top two qualifying berth from this round of Asian qualifying. With three matches to play, they are nine points behind Iran, and six behind second-placed Uzbekistan, who they host in June. They will need a vast improvement when they face North Korea in Riyadh on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia have some momentous challenges ahead in the three group stage fixtures that remain. They face undefeated Japan on Tuesday, and – either side of a game against Bahrain – host Australia on the final match day in June, in what seems likely to be the decisive fixture. They are still within touching distance of an automatic place thanks to their talisman, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/10/31/salem-al-dawsari-wins-afc-mens-asian-player-of-the-year-award/?_gl=1*iqlwel*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">Salem Al Dawsari</a>. His goal gave them a 1-0 win over China in Riyadh, which maintains their place in third in the group, a point behind Australia. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/21/al-hilal-beat-al-ain-in-nine-goal-acl-thriller-as-al-dawsari-and-rahimi-hit-hat-tricks-and-neymar-returns/?_gl=1*iqlwel*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/21/al-hilal-beat-al-ain-in-nine-goal-acl-thriller-as-al-dawsari-and-rahimi-hit-hat-tricks-and-neymar-returns/?_gl=1*iqlwel*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">The fact Al Dawsari came up with the goods</a> when required was no surprise, but the encounter with China was far from plain sailing. The home players were visibly upset by a head injury suffered by Ali Lajami, their defender. He was booted in the forehead by Lin Liangming while ducking down to head clear, and was treated on the field for the best part of 10 minutes before being stretchered off. Liangming was sent off, and the home team regained their poise, with Al Dawsari providing the decisive strike in the second half. If the UAE are transitioning to a side with more overseas-born players than has been traditional, then they are not the only ones. The face of the Indonesian side has also been entirely altered. Their squad for this qualifying window includes more players who were born in Europe than in Indonesia – the majority of whom are from the Netherlands. If the fact there were so many people of Indonesia-origin in the Netherlands was news to the uninitiated, then probably so, too, was the fact there are so many in Australia. The stands in Sydney were awash with the red shirts of Indonesia’s national team, and optimism abounded ahead of their game against Australia. Dutchman Jordi Cruyff is technical advisor to the Indonesian FA, and former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert was overseeing his first game in charge. The power of celebrity counted for nothing, though, as they were thrashed 5-1. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/21/president-sheikh-mohamed-welcomes-fifa-chief-gianni-infantino-to-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Gianni Infantino</a>, the Fifa president, was poised and ready to get his comms team to press send on the congratulations message to the first side to make it to the World Cup. On Thursday afternoon, Japan booked their place, alongside hosts United States, Canada and Mexico, when they beat Bahrain 2-0. “Omedetou [congratulations], Japan, for being the first country to qualify for the Fifa World Cup 26 in addition to the host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States of America,” Infantino said. “You deserve this qualification. We all remember the emotions of the last World Cup in Qatar, the emotions that you gave to the entire world in a thrilling qualifying stage, passing the group stage. And we all remember you, as well, as a brilliant co-host of the 2002 Fifa World Cup. See you in North America in 2026.” Daichi Kamada, the Japan forward, put it in rather less robotic terms. “We know this isn’t normal and we had a lot of trouble qualifying last time,” Kamada said. “We’re relieved and happy.” While Japan are World Cup finals regulars, not everyone enjoys such regular passage to the big show. Iraq have been to the World Cup once before, back in 1986. They had seemed well set for the second qualifying place in their group, behind leaders South Korea, until they fell two goals behind against Kuwait in Basra. They fought back to force a 2-2 draw with thrilling stoppage time goals from Akam Hashim and Ibrahim Bayesh. Two dropped points means they dropped behind Jordan on goal difference into third place, but with three games left there is everything to play for.