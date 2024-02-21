President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Fifa chief Gianni Infantino to Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the head of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mr Infantino was in the UAE to attend the Beach Soccer World Cup, which is taking place in Dubai until Sunday, February 25.

At the meeting, at Qasr Al Bahr, the two men discussed ways the UAE could work more closely with Fifa, especially when it came to organising international tournaments, according to state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke about how sports competitions can create important values in young people, Wam reported.

Mr Infantino praised the UAE's advanced sports infrastructure, which qualifies it to host the largest international football tournaments.

The UAE has reached the quarter-finals of the Beach Soccer World Cup and will take on Iran tomorrow evening.