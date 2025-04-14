Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Al Hilal at the Kingdom Arena. Reuters
'Time to go global' - Saudi Arabian football poised to make a mark on the world stage

Al Nassr and Al Hilal club officials optimistic about growing influence of SPL and opportunities provided by upcoming major tournaments

April 14, 2025