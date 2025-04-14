'Time to go global' - Saudi Arabian football poised to make a mark on the world stage

Al Nassr sporting director and former Real Madrid captain Fernando Hierro believes Saudi Arabia’s football evolution is not only here to stay but ready to lead a new era for the global game. Speaking at the Sports Investment Forum in Riyadh – as part of a panel titled Developing the Market Value of Sports Club – alongside Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada, Hierro said the Saudi Pro League is not only attracting global stars, but commanding worldwide attention, helping to transform the SPL from a buyer’s league into an exporter of talent to rival the world’s best. “This league is calling the world,” Hierro said. “It’s not just Saudi clubs going abroad to find players, now European scouts are coming here, looking for Saudi talent. That tells you something.” Hierro, who was one of the first major international players to join Qatar’s league more than 20 years ago, said the evolution taking place in Saudi has been extraordinary. “This project is just two years old. And yet look at the infrastructure, the global reach, the talent,” he said. “There’s already so much work behind it. It’s only just beginning.” The former defender, who spent 14 years at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/09/guns-are-out-for-real-madrid-after-harrowing-champions-league-defeat-at-arsenal/" target="_blank">Real Madrid </a>and made 89 appearances for Spain, highlighted Al Nassr’s new approach to recruitment as proof of their change in strategy. The club, which helped kick-start the Saudi football transformation by signing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/06/cristiano-ronaldo-not-focusing-on-1000-goal-mark-as-he-continues-fine-form-for-al-nassr/" target="_blank">Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo </a>in December 2022, have focused more on signing younger talents this season, with an average age of 23.6 years. The strategy reflects a wider change in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/">SPL</a>, where this season the average age of players signed was 24.9, down from 25.4 in 2023/24. “We’ve signed five players under 25, including Brazilian international Bento, teenagers Angelo and Wesley, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/jhon-duran-galeno-and-all-the-major-january-transfers-in-the-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/jhon-duran-galeno-and-all-the-major-january-transfers-in-the-saudi-pro-league/">Jhon Duran</a> who is only 21,” Hierro said. “We’re not just buying, we’re creating value. Saudi clubs can become exporters, too.” Calzada, CEO of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/al-hilals-season-at-a-crossroads-as-they-face-pakhtakor-in-afc-champions-league/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a> and former chief commercial officer of City Football Group, echoed Hierro’s sentiment, saying the SPL is perfectly placed to grow into a global football powerhouse. “Al Hilal have been very successful domestically, but now it’s time to go global,” Calzada said. “If we want international fans and sponsors, we need to ensure maximum distribution of our product.” Broadcasting is the key area of growth, Calzada explained, with SPL matches now available in 200 countries. “We’ve already monetised the key assets – shirt deals, LED boards – so now we must evolve. The focus is digital and social, reaching younger fans where they are.” Calzada said clubs like Al Hilal are already reaping the benefits of football’s global pull. The club made international headlines with the league record signing of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/neymar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/neymar/">Neymar</a> last summer, and while the Brazilian has moved on after<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/28/hubris-or-bad-luck-neymars-injuries-always-made-al-hilal-move-a-risk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/28/hubris-or-bad-luck-neymars-injuries-always-made-al-hilal-move-a-risk/"> an injury-disrupted 18 months</a>, the Riyadh giants remain Saudi Arabia’s most recognisable club, both locally and abroad. “This is the most popular sport in the kingdom, and Al Hilal is the most popular team,” he added. “If you want to reach the Saudi consumer, there is no better channel [than football].” With Saudi Arabia set to host the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/11/saudi-arabia-wins-hosting-rights-for-2034-fifa-world-cup/" target="_blank">2034 Fifa World Cup </a>and Al Hilal confirmed as the kingdom’s sole representative at the expanded 32-team <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/fifa-considers-play-off-to-decide-final-place-at-club-world-cup-after-leon-ban/" target="_blank">Fifa Club World Cup </a>in the United States this summer, the spotlight on Saudi football is only intensifying. Al Hilal will open their tournament against Real Madrid in Miami before matches against Mexican side Pachuca and perennial Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg. The tournament is therefore a prime opportunity for Hilal to showcase both the quality of Saudi football and boost their own profile. “The Club World Cup is an extraordinary opportunity for Al Hilal to showcase our brand on the global stage,” said Calzada. “It’s the first edition in this new format, and we’ll be competing against some of the best clubs in the world in front of massive global audiences. It’s a moment of pride for the club and for the league.” Calzada emphasised the importance of performing well in the tournament to reinforce the SPL’s international ambitions. “It’s not just about being there, it’s about showing that Saudi clubs can compete at the highest level. We want to prove we belong.” Facilities were also a recurring theme in the panel. “For me, the development of youth players starts with three things,” said Hierro. “Good facilities, quality coaching, and strong competition. But above all, facilities matter.” With 48 teams arriving in the kingdom for the 2034 World Cup, he insisted – and expects – that the training infrastructure must be world-class. “Each nation will need their own base. We must show the world that we’re ready, not just to host, but to lead.” Calzada agreed, pointing to the Kingdom Arena, Al Hilal’s current temporary home, as an example of how infrastructure supports growth. “It’s the biggest indoor grass football stadium in the world. We don’t own it, but tactically, it’s ours and it’s helping us build a fan base and create a world-class experience.” Held under the banner of “Investing in the Future of Sport,” the Sports Investment Forum had over 3,000 attendees and featured leaders from global leagues, clubs, and agencies. The forum highlighted how Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is now surging with private investment, global partnerships, and international acclaim. According to official figures, the number of registered sports organisations and private clubs in the kingdom has more than doubled in recent years, supported by a strategic plan to increase private sector contribution to 25 per cent of the sports economy. Deloitte Middle East Partner Robin Butteriss believes Saudi football’s financial trajectory is only heading one way: up. “The current SPL broadcast deal is worth around $80 million a year,” Butteriss said. “By 2030, I expect that to at least double – perhaps even triple – as international distribution improves.”