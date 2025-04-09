Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was ineffective in the 3-0 Champions League loss to Arsenal. Reuters
Guns are out for Real Madrid after harrowing Champions League defeat at Arsenal

'Arsenal burns Madrid,' was the headline in El Pais while Mundo Deportivo simply went with 'Humiliated'

Andy Mitten
April 09, 2025