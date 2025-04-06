Cristiano Ronaldo not focusing on 1,000-goal mark as he continues fine form for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo said reaching the remarkable 1,000 career goals milestone is not on top of his mind and insisted he is focused only on a strong end to the season after playing a major role in Al Nassr's impressive 3-1 win over Riyadh rivals Al Hilal over the weekend. In the first of three matches in the Saudi Pro League’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/al-hilal-v-al-nassr-goals-still-flowing-for-cristiano-ronaldo-in-spl-but-trophies-proving-more-elusive/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/al-hilal-v-al-nassr-goals-still-flowing-for-cristiano-ronaldo-in-spl-but-trophies-proving-more-elusive/">derby week</a>, Al Nassr made a commanding start with a stunning opener from midfielder Ali Al Hassan in first-half stoppage time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo </a>scored his first goal of the night two minutes after the interval with a thumping close-range finish before Al Hilal reduced the deficit through defender Ali Al Bulayhi’s header in the 63rd minute. Any hopes Al Hilal had of rescuing a point from the match were dashed in the 87th minute when Ronaldo converted a penalty, which was awarded to the visitors following a VAR check. The Portuguese superstar dispatched the spot kick straight down the middle for his 21st Saudi Pro League goal of the season. The result leaves second-placed Al Hilal on 57 points, while Al Nassr in third closed the gap by moving to 54 points. With eight games left for both teams, the stage is set for a thrilling finish at the top of the table. Ronaldo, meanwhile, looks on course for his second successive SPL golden boot. The Portuguese superstar, 40, leads the league scoring charts, four goals ahead of Al Shabab striker Abderrazak Hamdallah and Al Hilal’s Marcos Leonardo. Since arriving at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Al Nassr</a> in January 2023, Ronaldo has been typically prolific, scoring 70 goals in 72 league matches and 88 in all competitions for the Riyadh club, taking his career tally for club and country to 931. His double against Al Hilal put the focus back on Ronaldo reaching the four-digit mark, but the Al Nassr captain said that his only thoughts are on a successful end to the season. “Guys, let's enjoy the moment, the present. I'm not following 1,000 [goals]. If it’s yes, perfect. If it’s not, it’s not. The moment is the most special thing, not what is going to come, you know?” Ronaldo told Saudi Pro League. “I enjoy the moment. It was a great win, not because I scored – of course, I'm happy to score two goals against Al Hilal – but the most important thing is to win the derby. We played against a fantastic team, away; it's always difficult. “We have to appreciate [the win] and we have to continue, because nine games left with the one more in the [AFC] Champions League [Elite]. Everything is possible. We have to continue and believe.” While Ronaldo has been a revelation during his time in Saudi football, major honours have so far eluded the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. A first league title remains an outside possibility – Al Nassr trail leaders Al Ittihad by eight points – and they are well placed in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/cristiano-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-kept-apart-from-riyadh-rivals-al-hilal-in-afc-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/cristiano-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-kept-apart-from-riyadh-rivals-al-hilal-in-afc-champions-league/">AFC Champions League Elite</a>, where they face Yokohama F. Marines in the quarter-finals. The first leg is in Japan on April 26. Ronaldo was not keen on making any predictions for the season but said Al Nassr will fight until the very end. “To be honest, I don’t know because football sometimes is crazy,” he said. “But we have to do our job, we have to carry on, believe. Because, as I said before: in football, everything is possible. So, it's a great win today. I hope this victory gives a lot of confidence to the team because we need it for the next games and the Champions League as well. And enjoy the moment.”