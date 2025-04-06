Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the second goal against Al Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the second goal against Al Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Reuters

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo not focusing on 1,000-goal mark as he continues fine form for Al Nassr

Portuguese star targets strong finish to season in Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League

The National

April 06, 2025