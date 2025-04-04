Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in 24 SPL games for Al Nassr this season. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in 24 SPL games for Al Nassr this season. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Goals still flowing for Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL but trophies proving more elusive

Portuguese veteran heads into Riyadh derby clash top of scoring charts but with team 10 points behind leaders Al Ittihad in title race

Gareth Cox

April 04, 2025