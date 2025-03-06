Al Ain celebrate winning the 2023/24 AFC Champions League following their second leg final win over Yokohama F Marinos at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Al Ain and Saudi clubs to get share of $1 billion Club World Cup prize money

Prize pot for Fifa’s new 32-team tournament is significantly more than that offered for either the last men’s or women’s World Cups

Steve Luckings
March 06, 2025