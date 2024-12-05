Manchester City to face Al Ain in 2025 Club World Cup group stage

Al Ain FC will face Manchester City in the 2025 Club World Cup group stage. The new 32-team competition, to be hosted in the US next summer, has been championed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino – but is the subject of two legal challenges in Europe, which both involve players' union Fifpro. City and Chelsea qualified as 2023 and 2021 Champions League winners respectively, but were kept apart <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/04/al-ain-and-leading-mena-clubs-to-discover-fate-in-draw-for-expanded-fifa-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">in the draw for the group stage</a> as part of Fifa's complicated regional constraints. Pep Guardiola's side will play Moroccan outfit Wydad AC in their opening Group G fixture before taking on Al Ain of the UAE, then Italian giants Juventus. Chelsea start in Group D against Mexico's Club Leon, then Flamengo and Esperance Tunis. Should both English clubs progress to the knockout stages as group winners, they would go into opposite sides of the draw and would then not meet until the final. The draw in Miami proved a protracted affair, which also included a video message from US president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>. “The event is going to be incredible. I will try to be there if I can,” Mr Trump said. “Gianni is a winner. He is a president and I am the President. We have known each other a long time. “Football is going through the roof, it has been doing very well. It really is taking over the United States as a sport. We are also going to be watching the [2026] World Cup very soon. I was very responsible along with Gianni in getting it, and it is going to be a fantastic thing.” City beat Brazilian side Fluminense to win the Club World Cup in its previous format for the first time in 2023, while Chelsea won the 2021 final against Palmeiras. The tournament will kick off with an opening game featuring Lionel Messi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">Inter Miami</a> against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/al-ahly-v-al-ain-asian-champions-face-uphill-battle-at-cairo-fortress-in-intercontinental-cup-clash/" target="_blank">Egyptians Al Ahly</a> at the Hard Rock Stadium on June 15. Inter Miami's involvement as the host nation team is controversial. The Herons won the regular-season Supporters Shield, but missed out on being crowned major league Soccer champions with defeat to Atlanta in the MLS Cup play-offs. The Club World Cup final is set to be played at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/29/new-jersey-gets-final-as-fifa-unveil-club-world-cup-venues/" target="_blank">MetLife Stadium in New Jersey</a> on July 13. Despite the backing of Fifa president Infantino, the expanded tournament has caused plenty of concern. Fifa has been accused of failing to consult adequately with player unions and leagues on the international fixture calendar – with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters describing the introduction of the new club competition as the “tipping point”. Unions' concerns centre chiefly on player welfare, with those based in Europe who go deep into the tournament set to be afforded very little time to properly rest and recover before the 2025-2026 domestic seasons begin. Players have also spoken out. <b>The groups</b> Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.