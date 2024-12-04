Al Ain qualified for the expanded Fifa Club World Cup by winning last season's AFC Champions League. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Al Ain qualified for the expanded Fifa Club World Cup by winning last season's AFC Champions League. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

Al Ain and leading Mena clubs to discover fate in draw for expanded Fifa Club World Cup

Five of the regions top teams to compete in revamped tournament in the US next summer

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

December 04, 2024