Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo goes from zero to hero in Portugal victory

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but later scored a crucial goal as Portugal beat Denmark 5-3 on aggregate to reach the Nations League semi-finals on Sunday, winning a thrilling second leg 5-2 after extra time. Portugal will face Finals hosts Germany in June in the last four after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit against a battling Denmark side. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Ronaldo's</a> personal melodrama, Francisco Trincao's late double set Roberto Martinez's men on course for the semis. Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel stared down Ronaldo's stuttering run-up to save a fluffed spot-kick on six minutes, diving left and comfortably holding the ball. But Portugal eventually pushed the tie to extra time at 3-2 on the night, despite Denmark twice edging ahead on aggregate. Portugal first drew level on aggregate when Joachim Andersen's panicked clearance looped horribly into his own goal in the 38th minute. But, unmarked at a corner, Rasmus Kristensen's cool header put Denmark back in front overall on 56 minutes. Ronaldo redeemed himself for his penalty error, pouncing on a rebound to score with 18 minutes left, only for Christian Eriksen to then silence the home crowd by tapping into an open goal four minutes later. Playing in his home Sporting Lisbon stadium, substitute winger Trincao then sent the game to extra time with a late, left-footed strike. Shortly after the restart, he threaded his second goal through a sea of players to put Portugal in the driving seat. Trincao was then involved in the build-up for Goncalo Ramos's clincher in a full-blooded encounter. Denmark arrived with a first-leg lead from Thursday and departed with their heads held high after their stoic resistance, along with Portugal's unrelenting attack, ensured a battle that swung either way several times. Winners of the inaugural tournament in 2019, Portugal are aiming to become the first team to lift the Nations League trophy for a second time. “What a night, Portugal!” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Ronaldo</a> posted on X and Instagram, alongside photos of the moment of qualification and his trademark celebration – a moment he had predicted after Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund mimicked him in the first leg. Moise Kean said Italy “got distracted” after Germany's Jamal Musiala scored into an empty net when absent-minded Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma left his goal during Sunday's Nations League quarter-final. Germany saw off Italy 5-4 on aggregate following a 3-3 second-leg draw to reach the semi-finals. Joshua Kimmich, who scored the opening goal for Germany, played a key role in the bizarre second. Donnarumma left his goal after making a save to complain at the referee. Kimmich, seeing the Italian keeper had drifted off his line, took a quickly-taken corner which was flicked into the empty net by Musiala. “We got distracted. It can happen to concede goals like that. We'll work better on it next time,” said Italy striker Kean who scored twice in the second half as Italy rallied from a 3-0 interval deficit. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said the quick thinking was “world-class and unbelievably smart”. The goal was aided by 15-year-old ballboy Noel Urbaniak who noticed that Donnarumma wasn't paying attention and quickly threw the ball to Kimmich. “He was very sharp, which isn't bad in a game like this, he did well,” said Kimmich who autographed and presented a match ball to the teenager after the game. ” "He'll get a free ticket to the next home game,” promised German football federation Rudi Völler. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti blasted his team's lack of maturity over the goal. “We saw that they take corners quickly and must not turn our backs,” he said. Tournament holders Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties after a dramatic quarter-final second leg in Valencia finished 3-3 to set up a last-four clash with France. European champions Spain took the lead in the tie, after Thursday's 2-2 first-leg draw, when Mikel Oyarzabal picked himself up after being fouled in the box to slot home an early penalty. The Netherlands equalised nine minutes into the second half as Memphis Depay also won and then netted a spot-kick. Oyarzabal grabbed his second in the 67th minute after a strong run forward by Nico Williams, only for the Dutch to level again with 11 minutes remaining through Ian Maatsen's fierce strike. Lamine Yamal struck shortly before the interval in extra time, though, curling the ball into the far corner after a couple of superb touches. There was yet another twist as Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon brought down Xavi Simons, who picked himself up to score. Spain edged home 5-4 in the shoot-out despite a miss from Yamal, as Simon saved from Netherlands winger Donyell Malen and Pedri struck the winning penalty. “We're Spain and we don't have to fear anyone,” Pedri said of facing France in the semi-finals. Elsewhere, France wiped out a two-goal first-leg deficit against Croatia with a 2-0 win at the Stade de France. Michael Olise's brilliant free-kick broke the deadlock on the night in the 52nd minute, before Ousmane Dembele swept Olise's cutback into the bottom corner to send the quarter-final to extra time. Theo Hernandez missed a penalty to win it for France in an eventful shoot-out, but Dayot Upamecano eventually secured a 5-4 success on penalties in sudden death. “We woke up thinking it could be a great night,” said star striker Kylian Mbappe. “We were convinced we were going to do something great.”