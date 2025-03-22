Myles Lewis-Skelly scores for England in their World Cup qualifying win over Albania at Wembley Stadium on March 21, 2025. Thomas Tuchel's first game as Three Lions manager ended in a 2-0 victory. Reuters

Sport

Football

‘Fearless’ Lewis-Skelly hailed after impressive England debut while Tuchel ponders changes for Latvia match

Arsenal teenager was man of the match in the German coach’s opening World Cup qualifying win against Albania

The National

March 22, 2025