UAE up against six other bids to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Emirates face competition from India, Indonesia, Kuwait, South Korea and Uzbekistan as well as a joint-bid from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

April 11, 2025