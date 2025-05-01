Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a trophy at Al Nassr goes on as Kawasaki roar into AFC Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a first major trophy with Al Nassr will go on after they were shocked by Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinal of the AFC Champion League Elite. The side from Riyadh had been heavily fancied to advance to Saturday’s final against their Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ahli in Jeddah. Nassr’s squad is packed with big-name imports from Europe’s top leagues, like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo</a> himself, Jhon Duran, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic. Their opposition, by contrast, are mostly home-reared players from Japan, supplemented by a few journeymen Brazilians. In addition, the logistics of this new finals competition have put Kawasaki at a disadvantage. After having to travel from the other side to play in it, they have then had the shortest turnaround of any side. They played their quarter-final a day later than Nassr, and they needed extra time to beat Al Sadd in that fixture. Given the prevailing factors, it was no surprise that Nassr dominated the ball. And yet their use of it was woeful. With just 25 per cent of possession, Kawasaki were well deserving of their 3-2 win in front of a tepid crowd of 28,810 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Shigetoshi Hasebe, the Kawasaki coach, has said on the eve of the match that he expected his side to have to deal with an attacking onslaught from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Nassr</a>, but thought they would have chances of their own going forward. He was half right. Kawasaki did find massive gaps in the opposition’s backline, thanks as much to their own precise, clinical attacking as the poor display by Nassr. Tansuya Ito looked almost apologetic after scoring the sort of volley of which Ronaldo himself would have been proud, to open the scoring. Compared to the night before, when the same stadium had pulsated with life during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/30/jorge-jesus-al-hilal-tenure-heading-for-acrimonious-end-as-brazil-speculation-intensifies/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/30/jorge-jesus-al-hilal-tenure-heading-for-acrimonious-end-as-brazil-speculation-intensifies/">Al Ahli’s thrilling win over Al Hilal</a>, the stands echoed with silence after Ito’s strike. It required some industry from Mane – as well as a big deflection – to drag Nassr back level. It felt like they would click into gear at that point, but it did not happen. Ronaldo hit the apex with a trademark header, having moments previously botched an overhead kick attempt, but in the lead up to half time, Yuto Ozeki restored Kawasaki’s lead. Midway through the second half, Akihiro Ienaga gave them a two-goal cushion, after Erison breezed past Aymeric Laporte to set him up. With three minutes of the 90 left, Nassr reduced the arrears to 3-2 with a goal they barely merited, as Ayman Yahya’s shot went through Louis Yamaguchi’s hands. The crowds who had just been filing out turned round and headed back to their seats. They should have levelled immediately as Duran had a clear opening, but he had an air shot. Ronaldo himself had four chances to level in stoppage time. Twice, via tame free kicks from distance, then one with a shot in open play from similar range which Yamaguchi was equal to. The worst was saved for last. Ronaldo made it past the goalkeeper, and had the goal at his mercy, but didn’t get a clean strike on the ball as the defenders all retreated to the line. The victory was a tactical masterclass from Hasebe, who had made six changes to the starting line up from their 3-2 extra-time win against Sadd. He also used all five substitutes before 68 minutes had elapsed, including two at half time. His opposite number, Stefano Pioli, was left facing some harsh questions over how he failed to get the most of a side of such highly-paid stars, against a side who had faced so many obstacles to reach this point. “We made many mistakes in the first half,” Pioli said. “We didn’t play how we should have played. “I feel the sorrow that the Al Nassr fans feel, and I bear the full responsibility for the criticism. Sometimes the circumstances of the match is out of your hands.” When they play in the final, Kawasaki will have the same advantage of having a day less to prepare than Ahli. They will also face the challenge of a stadium<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/30/one-more-step-ivan-toney-salutes-al-ahlis-12th-man-as-jeddah-side-eye-afc-champions-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/30/one-more-step-ivan-toney-salutes-al-ahlis-12th-man-as-jeddah-side-eye-afc-champions-league-title/"> packed with fervent support for the opposition</a>. But Ito, the opening goalscorer and player of match, said his side believe they can claim the title. “We have one more game and need one more win to take the title,” Ito said. “We want to be champions of Asia.”