Manchester United 2025/26 salaries - Bruno Fernandes among top earners at Old Trafford

Manchester United will be hoping the new season will mark the beginning of a fresh chapter after the troubles of the previous campaign.
Last season, the Red Devils finishing a scarcely believable 15th in the Premier League – their lowest position since they were relegated in 1973/74. There was no joy elsewhere either as they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.
Manager Ruben Amorim will have his task cut out when they start the new season against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.
Speaking to The National during the pre-season tour of the US, Amorim said he has brought in some critical changes and appointed a leadership group within the squad.
“I cannot do everything by myself. But I think we improved in every department,” Amorim said.
“We have rules, and the rules are not to treat the players as babies. They have sons. I treat them as men, but they have rules now. And that can change the way you train. If you don’t train in the right way, I have footage to show you. And I show you in front of everybody. So I’m always on top.”
There were other changes as well. As expected after a terrible campaign, a number of names moved in and out of Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford is now at Barcelona, while the likes of Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and a few others have been kept away from the group as they seek opportunities elsewhere.
There are more transfers in the pipeline. Some for sporting reasons, some financial.
Which brings us to the salaries that will be paid to players this season. Below is the salary list of Manchester United players for the 2025/26 season. Data complied through reports, spotrac.com and capology.com.
Highest-paid players at Manchester United for 2025/26
1. Casemiro – £350,000 per week
2. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000 per week
3. Mason Mount – £250,000 per week
4. Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000 per week
5. Harry Maguire – £190,000 per week
6. Matheus Cunha – £180,000 per week
7. Benjamin Sesko - £160,000 per week*
=8. Luke Shaw – £150,000 per week
=8. Bryan Mbuemo – £150,000 per week
10. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000 per week
=11. Amad Diallo – £120,000 per week
=11. Andre Onana – £120,000 per week
=11. Lisandro Martinez – £120,000 per week
=11. Manuel Ugarte – £120,000 per week
15. Leny Yoro – £115,000 per week
16. Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000 per week
=17. Diogo Dalot – £85,000 per week
=17. Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000 per week
19. Tom Heaton – £45,000 per week
20. Patrick Dorgu – £40,000 per week
21. Altay Bayindir – £35,000 per week
22. Kobbie Mainoo – £25,000 per week
23. Chido Obi – £15,000 per week
24. Ethan Wheatley – £10,000 per week
=25. Ayden Heaven – £5,000 per week
=25. Tyler Fredricson – £5,000 per week
=25. Harry Amass – £5,000 per week
* when confirmed
Note: Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony likely on their way out
