Diogo Dalot hopes Portugal and Liverpool hero Diogo Jota is 'remembered forever'

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has spoken about his former teammates Diogo Jota, the Liverpool and Portugal international who tragically lost his life in a car crash recently along his brother Andre.

According to reports, Jota was driving with his brother Andre, also a professional footballer, when it veered off the road near the town of Zamora, north-western Spain, and burst into flames early last month.

“It's tough to talk about it, but it was a tough week for me, for every teammate that played with him,” said Dalot during the club's ongoing US pre-season tour.

“I cannot imagine what the family went through. I had the opportunity to see them and it's just tough. I don't think there are any words to describe it when such a tragedy happens like that.

“It hits you. I felt that everybody, the whole world felt it, even if they didn't know him personally. It's just a tragedy. I think every time, at least me, I go on the pitch, I try to … Even today I saw shirts with his name and I think he will be remembered forever.

“I think he deserves it because he was a great man, a great teammate. Someone that I would say was a role model for me because I always like to see a player's behaviour when you play, when you don't play. He was always the guy that was thinking and putting the team first. So I will always remember him like that and hopefully he's at peace now and resting where he is.”

Dalot and his United colleagues Bruno Fernandes and coach Ruben Amorim went to Anfield to pay their respects.

“He could have played for any team,” said Dalot. “When you're talking about the personal side, I don't look to the shirts that he represents. Obviously I played a lot of years with him in the national team and I spent some time with him in there and I think you create connection, you create some memories and I think that's what I want to keep, the good memories. I think it's how I want to remember it.”

