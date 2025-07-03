Sport

Football

Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota - Liverpool star, recently married father of three

Portuguese player tragically died in a car crash in Spain

The National

July 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Tributes poured in after Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday.

Spanish police said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the northern province of Zamora.

Jota, 28, had in late June married his partner of 10 years, Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children.

Liverpool 'devastated' at news of Diogo Jota's death following car crash
Liverpool 'devastated' at news of Diogo Jota's death following car crash
Read More

He spent the past five years at Anfield and helped the English giants win the Premier League last season.

Liverpool led the tributes on Thursday, stating the club had been left "devastated".

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club said in a statement.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his shock at his teammate's death.

"It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you," Ronaldo posted on X.

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also paid his condolences.

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports," he said in a statement.

The English Premier League expressed their shock at the tragedy.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain. Reuters
Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League title. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League title. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota after winning the Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich last month. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota after winning the Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich last month. Reuters
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota with the Nations League trophy. Reuters
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota with the Nations League trophy. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota during the Uefa Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. AFP
Portugal's Diogo Jota during the Uefa Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. AFP
Liverpool's Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday. Reuters

"Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time," the league said in a statement.

"Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club."

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves also posted messages.

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids," Carragher posted on social media.

"They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you," Neves said.

The Portuguese federation released a statement on the tragedy. Federation president Pedro Proenca said Portuguese football was “completely devastated".

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” Proenca said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute's silence before Thursday's match between Portugal and Spain at the Women's European Championship being played in Switzerland.

“We lost two champions,” Proenca said. "Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese football and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.”

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Uefa Nations League, including one last month.

Born in Porto, Jota began his career with local team Pacos de Ferreira.

Pacos de Ferreira said in a statement that both brothers had left their mark on the small club located east of Porto.

"Diogo Jota became a reference for this club," it said on social media. "An athlete with a champion's attitude who reached the highest levels of professional football. His name is part of our history."

Updated: July 03, 2025, 11:18 AM`
Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 27, 2025 Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after winning the Premier League REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

Liverpool 'devastated' after Diogo Jota's death in car crash in Spain