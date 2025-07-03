Liverpool 'devastated' at news of Diogo Jota's death following car crash in Spain

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in Spain, according to local media reports.

According to reports in Spain, he was in the car with his brother Andre, also a professional footballer, when it veered off the road near the town of Zamora, northwestern Spain, and burst into flames.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed the crash without naming the victims.

"The 1-1-2 Castilla y Leon operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire," a statement read.

"1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident.

"From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene."

A statement by the Spanish Guardia Civil confirmed the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

"The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

"It was in the early hours, 00:30 BST, in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora.

"The car caught on fire and the two occupants were killed."

When asked to confirm the identities of those involved in the accident, the Guardia Civil said: "The player and his brother, Andre Silva."

Liverpool posted a message on their social media channels saying the club was "devastated" by the news of Jota's death.

A statement on the club's website added: "Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

The tragic news comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto. The couple had three children.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in Portugal's lower divisions.

Jota, 28, joined Liverpool in 2020 from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for €44.7 million.

He made 182 appearances, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists.

Jota won the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp in 2022 and was a key part of the Liverpool squad that secured a record-equaling 20th English title last season under Arne Slot. He was also part of the club's 2022 FA Cup and League Cup-winning sides.

Tributes pour in

Jota began his career at Pacos de Ferreira in 2014, scoring 14 goals in two seasons at the Portuguese club.

A move to Atletico Madrid in 2016 did not work out, with the player loaned first to Porto and then Wolves where Jota established himself as a central figure in the club's promotion back to the Premier League under Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

In all he scored 44 goals for the Midlands side before earning a move to Liverpool in September 2020.

Jota made his international debut for Portugal in 2019, helping them win the Uefa Nations League, a feat he repeated recently when Portugal beat Spain in last month's final. He scored 14 goals in 49 international appearances.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, this morning, in Spain," Pedro Proenca, head of the Portuguese federation, said in a statement.

"Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself," the statement added.

Proenca said the PFF had already asked Uefa, European football's governing body, for a minute's silence to be observed before the national team's match against Spain at the 2025 Women's European Championship on Thursday.

"The loss of Diogo and Andre represents irreplaceable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything, daily, to honour their legacy."

Portuguese club Porto, where Jota spent a year on loan in 2016 and where Andre Silva was on the books as a youth player, posted an image of the brothers in their Porto kit on social media.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks," the club said in a message.

"Rest in peace."

MATCH INFO CAF Champions League semi-finals first-leg fixtures Tuesday: Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Esperance (TUN) (8pm UAE)

Al Ahly (EGY) v Entente Setif (ALG) (11PM) Second legs: October 23

Malcolm & Marie Directed by: Sam Levinson Starring: John David Washington and Zendaya Three stars

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.





WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

CONFIRMED%20LINE-UP %3Cp%3E%0DElena%20Rybakina%20(Kazakhstan)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EOns%20Jabeur%20(Tunisia)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EMaria%20Sakkari%20(Greece)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EBarbora%20Krej%C4%8D%C3%ADkov%C3%A1%20(Czech%20Republic)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EBeatriz%20Haddad%20Maia%20(Brazil)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EJe%C4%BCena%20Ostapenko%20(Latvia)%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3ELiudmila%20Samsonova%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3EDaria%20Kasatkina%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EVeronika%20Kudermetova%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3ECaroline%20Garcia%20(France)%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EMagda%20Linette%20(Poland)%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3ESorana%20C%C3%AErstea%20(Romania)%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EAnastasia%20Potapova%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EAnhelina%20Kalinina%20(Ukraine)%E2%80%AF%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EJasmine%20Paolini%20(Italy)%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Navarro%20(USA)%E2%80%AF%20%0D%3Cbr%3ELesia%20Tsurenko%20(Ukraine)%3Cbr%3ENaomi%20Osaka%20(Japan)%20-%20wildcard%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Raducanu%20(Great%20Britain)%20-%20wildcard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.