Son Heung-min makes 'one of the most difficult decisions' to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has decided to bring his 10-year spell with the Premier League club to an end this summer.

Son joined the North London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and is under contract until 2026. He led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

While the 33-year-old South Korean star did not disclose his next destination, reports in Britain have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

“I have decided to leave the team this summer,” Son said at a press conference ahead of Spurs' pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul on Sunday.

“I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank with Son Heung-min in Seoul. AFP

“I did my best on the field and off the field, and by winning the Europa League, I thought I'd done everything I could have achieved.”

Son has made 454 appearances for Spurs and scored 173 goals. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

“It was the place where I grew a lot as a football player and a person, so I have a very grateful heart.”

Speaking in Korean, Son said that winning a European trophy played “a big part” in his thinking.

“Winning a title in Europe felt like I had achieved everything I possibly could,” he said.

“I spent a lot of time reflecting on whether I wanted to experience football in a different environment, and I had those conversations with myself over and over again.

“I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, very young age, a young boy came to London who even didn’t speak English and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment,” added Son, who fought back tears during his announcement.

“So I just want to say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love and felt like it was my home.”

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who joined Spurs from Brentford in June, paid tribute to the South Korean skipper.

“For me, personally, I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player,” said the Dane, who took over from the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

“He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League.”

Spurs will face Newcastle on Sunday in Seoul, and Son is guaranteed a rapturous reception in front of his home fans.

Spurs have had a fairly quiet summer in the transfer market so far, with attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from West Ham their only major acquisition.

Morgan Gibbs-White had looked set to follow from Nottingham Forest but a £60 million move broke down.

