Europa League final: Tottenham's 'dream came true' after cathartic win over Man United

Son Heung-min said he is the "happiest man in the world" as Brennan Johnson's scrambled goal ended a 17-year Tottenham trophy drought with a battling 1-0 win over Manchester United in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/winning-the-europa-league-can-help-change-the-spursy-narrative/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/winning-the-europa-league-can-help-change-the-spursy-narrative/">Europa League final</a>. Spurs, who had not won European silverware since 1984, had many reasons to celebrate after a difficult season with a much-needed trophy and also qualification for next season's Champions League. South Korea international Heung-min, who joined the club 10 years ago, is Spurs' fifth highest goalscorer of all time but had not won any silverware until victory in Bilbao on Wednesday. "Wow, an feeling amazing!" Son told TNT Sports. "Today is the day the dream came true. Happiest man in the world to be honest." Son was the only member of the Spurs side who lost the Champions League final in 2019 to play a part in another European final six years on. After a number of near misses over the past decade, the 32-year-old said he felt the pressure to deliver. "I felt the pressure," he added. "I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every single day. Finally it happened, I can rest easy. "Today is the day we can celebrate. Maybe I'll miss the flight (home)!" Victory also secures Tottenham's place in next season's Champions League despite languishing 17th in the Premier League after a dismal domestic season. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/">Ange Postecoglou </a>hailed his Tottenham players after they "climbed the mountain" and reiterated his desire to stay after the club ended their trophy drought. It was far from a classic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/hakimi-mazraoui-and-abde-look-to-lead-moroccan-clean-sweep-of-uefa-titles/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/hakimi-mazraoui-and-abde-look-to-lead-moroccan-clean-sweep-of-uefa-titles/">at San Mames</a>, but Johnson's scruffy 42nd-minute finish alongside Micky van de Ven's miraculous flying goal-line clearance in the second half to deny Rasmus Hojlund proved the difference. Success in Bilbao means Postecoglou has delivered on his promise of always winning silverware in his second season, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/europa-league-ange-postecoglou-believes-even-a-title-might-not-silence-spurs-critics/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/europa-league-ange-postecoglou-believes-even-a-title-might-not-silence-spurs-critics/">but doubts remain </a>over whether chairman Daniel Levy will allow the Australian to still be in charge next season following a torrid Premier League campaign. "Relaxed is not the word because I would be disappointed if we couldn't continue on this path, but it's not a criticism," Postecoglou said. "I understand why it would be difficult for a club like this to buy into one person's vision. I remember even when I signed, the club and even Daniel said, 'we went after winners, it didn't work and now we've got Ange', but mate, I'm a winner. "I have been a serial winner my whole career. It's what I have done more than anything else. "Obviously the way things have gone in the league, people are right to be concerned about, but I don't think that's a true reflection of where it is at. "We've got a really young group of players and you can talk to them about success and what it means, but until they feel it, it doesn't become real. "I've got no doubt that all those boys - having this feeling - will want it again. And to get it again they're going to have to make similar sacrifices. "They've climbed the mountain now. They know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that does, it accelerates the opportunities to build a team who can be successful and play at a high standard for years to come. "As I said yesterday, I still feel there's a lot of work to be done, I think that's quite obvious, but not as much work as people may think." Still, Postecoglou was lauded back home for "inspiring the next generation of Australian coaches". Governing body Football Australia hailed "the three Aussies at the centre" of Tottenham's triumph. Postecoglou's assistants include former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak and Leeds-born naturalised Australian Nick Montgomery. "Congratulations for continuing to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of Australian coaches," Football Australia said in a statement. Boyhood club South Melbourne FC celebrated Postecoglou as "our legend". "From his early days as a Hellas junior, to a championship-winning captain and coach, Ange has gone on to become a serial winner wherever he's been," the club said on social media. "His football journey is truly one of a kind."