Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison celebrates with players and fans at the end of the Europa League semi-final second leg. AFP
Ange Postecoglou hits back at critics as Spurs reach Europa League final to face Man United

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro seal a 5-1 aggregate win over Bodo/Glimt while United thrash Athletic Club

The National

May 09, 2025