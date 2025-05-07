Man United v Athletic Club: Amorim insists he wants captain Fernandes to stay amid Al Hilal transfer links

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reiterated that he wants Bruno Fernandes to remain at the club despite the midfielder being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Media reports earlier this week suggested that Hilal have offered the United captain a mammoth £65 million-a-year salary in a bid to tempt him over to the kingdom next season. Fernandes's double in last week's 3-0 Europa League semi-final first-leg <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/">victory at Athletic Club</a> took his total in the competition to 27 goals, with only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34) and Radamel Falcao (30) having scored more than the Portuguese international. His 31 goal involvements in 32 knockout-stage appearances in the Europa League (19 goals, 12 assists), are the most of any player in the history of the competition since it was revamped in 2009. In March, Fernandes became only the third player in Premier League history to register 25 goal contributions in three successive seasons across all competitions, along with Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. And after missing out on No 1 target Salah – who decided to<a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title=""> sign a new deal</a> at Premier League champions Liverpool – Hilal have money to spend with Fernandes among their top targets. But Amorim had already made clear last month, when Fernandes was being linked with a switch to Real Madrid, that his captain was “not going anywhere” – and he struck a similarly defiant tone when asked about the Saudi links on Wednesday. “It's easy to understand [his importance] not just because of the numbers but the way he plays and the things he has done in his five years here,” said Amorim ahead of Thursday's second leg against Athletic Club at Old Trafford. “He is a top player and we need top players. He is a leader. He is the captain. So he is really important. “It's normal that there are a lot of clubs who want a player like Bruno or [Alejandro] Garnacho, but we want to keep our best players. And Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world. “So our idea does not change. We clearly want Bruno here.” United have one foot in the Europa League final after their impressive win in Bilbao which comes as a welcome relief in what has been a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/">dismal Premier League campaign</a>. A much-changed Red Devils team was beaten at Brentford on Sunday when United found themselves 4-1 down before two late goals from Garnacho and Amad Diallo almost saw them grab an unlikely point. The defeat leaves United 15th in the table with Amorim's side having now gone six games without a league win. And the Portuguese coach admits there is no room for complacency considering United's form. “If you look at our team, you cannot say what is going to happen,” added Amorim. “There are some teams in any league that can understand that a game is going to be like this and they can control the narrative. We cannot do that. So we need to face the game as one more game. “I think we need to score to go to the next round. That is clearly how we are going to face the game. “We will also have to suffer a little bit to go to the final and be better in the small details.” Athletic Club were already going to need a miraculous comeback if they were to secure a spot in the final which is being held at their own San Mames Stadium on May 21. But their task has been made even more unlikely after key players Nico Williams, Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet were all ruled out of the second leg. “For us, it doesn't matter,” said Amorim when asked about the Spanish side's absentees. “For us, it is the top team of Athletic Bilbao. I understand it is hard to play without key players. But for us, it doesn't matter. “We need to go to the game – it's a final for us. So we need to go and try to win the game. “If you look at our season, anything is possible. We have to understand that. “One goal can change everything – the momentum of the game. One sending off can. You saw it one week ago. We are prepared to fight to win the game and not think about the result. “Of course, that matters in the way we are going to do the things, but we are only thinking about winning the game tomorrow.”