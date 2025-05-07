Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal in their 3-0 Europa League semi-final first leg win over Athletic Club. Reuters
Man United v Athletic Club: Amorim insists he wants captain Fernandes to stay amid Al Hilal transfer links

Red Devils look to seal Europa League final spot as reports suggest SPL side have offered Portuguese midfielder bumper £65m-a-year salary

Gareth Cox

May 07, 2025