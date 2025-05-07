Inter's head coach Simone Inzaghi, right, celebrates with defender Francesco Acerbi after victory over Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League. EPA

Sport

Football

Inter Milan book final spot after edging Barcelona in Champions League classic

Davide Frattesi hits decisive goal as Italians win 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate after thriller

The National

May 07, 2025