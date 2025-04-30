Mikel Arteta saw his side lose 1-0 to PSG in their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg. EPA
Mikel Arteta saw his side lose 1-0 to PSG in their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg. EPA

Sport

Football

Arsenal v PSG: Mikel Arteta says Gunners need 'special' performance in Paris after first leg defeat

Dembele scores only goal to give Luis Enrique's side a slender advantage

The National

April 30, 2025