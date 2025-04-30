Lamine Yamal celebrates after Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid in Seville. AP
Lamine Yamal celebrates after Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid in Seville. AP

Sport

Football

Barcelona v Inter Milan: Yamal dismisses Messi comparisons ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

Teenage winger in set make 100th appearance for Spanish side in Wednesday's first leg at Olympic Stadium

Gareth Cox

April 30, 2025