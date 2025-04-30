Barcelona v Inter Milan: Yamal dismisses Messi comparisons ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

Just four days after defeating old rivals Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey, Barcelona are back in action looking to take a giant step towards becoming European champions for a sixth time. On Saturday, the Catalonians <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/barcelona-edge-real-madrid-in-extra-time-to-win-wild-copa-del-rey-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/barcelona-edge-real-madrid-in-extra-time-to-win-wild-copa-del-rey-final/">secured a 3-2 win</a> thanks to an injury-time goal from defender<b> </b>Jules Kounde ahead of an ill-tempered finale that saw Real's Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham all shown red cards. Victory means Hansi Flick's side head into Wednesday's Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan at the Olympic Stadium on a high after sealing a record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey crown. Barca are also four points clear of Real in the La Liga standings with five games left to play – including another clasico clash at home a week on Sunday. The final in Seville at the weekend saw Lamine Yamal supply two of the goals in a season where the teenage superstar has scored 14 times while supplying a further 24 for teammates across all competitions. Such has been Yamal's rapid rise since making his first-team debut in April 2023 aged just 15, comparisons with Barca legend and fellow La Masia academy graduate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lionel-messi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lionel-messi/">Lionel Messi </a>have become inevitable. Messi was part of the last Barcelona team to win the Champions League when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in 2015, with the Argentine lifting the trophy four times while at the club. And while Yamal hails Messi as “the best player in history”, he refuses to entertain comparisons with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. “I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi,” said Yamal, who is set to make his 100th Barcelona appearance on Wednesday. “We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day. “So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less – I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself. “I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him,” he added. Yamal does not turn 18 until July but has already secured La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup winner's medals as well as lifting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/lamine-yamal-says-winning-euro-2024-best-birthday-gift-as-spain-usher-in-new-era/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/lamine-yamal-says-winning-euro-2024-best-birthday-gift-as-spain-usher-in-new-era/">the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain</a>. And the thought of taking on the Italians for a place in May's final at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena holds no fears for a player who continues to break records for club and country. “I'm really excited, it's my first [European] semi-final, and for many others in the team too,” said Yamal. “I've not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game – I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them. “But fear … I left fear in the park in Mataro [Yamal's hometown] a long time ago.” Barca manager Flick has now won all three of his clasico fixtures with Real following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/">4-0 La Liga thrashing of Los Blancos</a> at the Bernabeu Stadium in October and January's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/">5-2 Spanish Supercup final battering</a> in Riyadh. And the German is confident that his players can use the euphoria of Sunday's victory as a springboard to more success in a season where they could potentially end up winning a spectacular quadruple. “What I can see is that everyone is focused on this match, that everyone knows how important it is to be able to go to the Champions League final,” Flick said. “Also this win against Real is very important for the positive vibes, and it could push you also. We know that we have to work hard to reach the final. It's a dream for everyone to be here, we have to stay focused. “Inter have a team where some players are at an age where maybe it's the last opportunity to reach a final and they will give 100 per cent.” Simone Inzaghi's Inter head into the game struggling for form having lost three games in a row, including a Coppa Italia semi-final exit at the hands of city rivals AC Milan. But the Nerazzurri showed in the Champions League quarter-final defeat of Bayern Munich over two legs that they will be tough opponents for Barca. “The Champions League is also for Inter a big chance to win a title, they are two matches away from the final, the same as we are,” said Flick, who revealed that Wojciech Szczesny will continue in goal despite Marc-Andre ter Stegen's return from injury. “It doesn't matter about the matches in the past. I don't think about that because it's not my job, I'm focused on my team.”