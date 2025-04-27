Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo / Joan Monfort)
Barcelona edge Real Madrid in extra-time to win wild Copa del Rey final

Catalans set sights on quadruple after victory over bitter rivals

April 27, 2025