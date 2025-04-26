Copa del Rey final: Real Madrid out to spoil Barcelona's quadruple dreams

For all their dominance of Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona haven’t been the pre-eminent forces of recent times in the Spain’s domestic cup competition, the Copa del Rey. The tournament, which draws sides from Spain’s top six divisions, most of them regional, has had seven different winners in the past seven years since Barcelona won four times in succession between 2015-18. Valencia, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Real Madrid and Athletic Club have all won the trophy since 2018 and for fans of all those clubs apart from Madrid, it was the best moment of their recent history, a huge deal. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona">Barcelona</a> have won the Spanish cup 31 times, more than any other team, but it’s the Basques of Athletic Club in second place with 24, then Real Madrid with 20. Athletic Club are the current holders and their win last year saw their first trophy since 1984, but Saturday’s 2025 final is between Barcelona and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/">Real Madrid</a> at Seville’s recently expanded 72,000-seater Cartuja stadium, with its athletics track removed for more seats and a better atmosphere. It’s 11 years since Real Madrid last won the Copa del Rey – against Barcelona – the winning goal coming when substitute Gareth Bale ran at such speed – and at times off the pitch – to get past Marc Bartra to score the winner. It was heralded as a great goal. In 2011, also in Valencia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner for an ultra-defensive Madrid broke Barcelona’s dominance under Pep Guardiola. In 2025, Barcelona are La Liga leaders and could win a quadruple; Madrid are second and could still win a league-and-cup double. Preventing their greatest rivals winning either trophy would almost be as significant as winning the trophy in itself. Barca are ascendant, Madrid set for change and it’s likely to be the last final which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/02/real-madrid-coach-carlo-ancelotti-watches-team-reach-copa-del-rey-final-before-tax-fraud-trial-begins/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/02/real-madrid-coach-carlo-ancelotti-watches-team-reach-copa-del-rey-final-before-tax-fraud-trial-begins/">Carlo Ancelotti</a> heads into as Madrid boss. He’s set to depart at the end of the season, and that suits both the coach and his club. For his opposite number Hansi Flick, it’s a chance of a second trophy after January’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/">Spanish Super Cup win in Riyadh</a>. The German is enjoying a superb season and his side are favourites to win the Copa del Rey. They’ve easily beaten Madrid twice this season, winning 4-0 and 5-1. The Barcelona clasico is on May 11, sure to be pivotal in deciding the league. Madrid are down, but they’re still Real Madrid and they’re not out. They still boast <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe">Kylian Mbappe</a>, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr. They could play defensively and still hit any team in the world on the counterattack, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/">but they’re out of the Uefa Champions League</a>, the competition they have long dominated. So high are expectations, this is considered a failure at the Bernabeu. Full-back Alejandro Balde and striker Robert Lewandowski are out for Barcelona, and likely to be replaced by Ferran Torres up front and Hector Fort, a right-back playing on the left. For Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba are set to be out together with long-term absentee Dani Carvajal. Both clubs have sold their full 26,000 ticket allocation, and despite the enmity between the two clubs trouble is also rare between fans. Barcelona fans will travel by coach (€136), which takes 10 hours or train (€265), which takes six. It’s less than half that for Madrid fans. Match tickets cost between €95 and €240. Barcelona reached the final after a 4-0 win at fourth-tier Barbastro, a 5-1 home win against Real Betis followed by another five-goal win in the last eight, at Valencia. Barcelona scored yet another five over two legs in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid, winning 5-4- on aggregate. The first leg of that game was wild, with Atletico surging into a 2-0 lead inside six minutes before Barca came back to lead 4-2 – only for Atletico to draw level after two goals in the last seven minutes. Real Madrid were not averse to hitting teams for five themselves, winning 5-0 at fourth-tier Minera, then again in a 5-2 extra-time triumph against Celta Vigo. Madrid defeated neighbours Leganes 3-2 away in the last eight before their own 5-4 semi-final win over two legs against Real Sociedad. Interest was high, with both semi-finals seeing sell-out crowds. It will be even higher for the final.