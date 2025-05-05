Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates in front of Liverpool fans at Anfield after clinching this season's Premier League title following their win over Tottenham Hotspur. EPA
Trent Alexander-Arnold announces his Liverpool exit paving way for Real Madrid move

England defender will end 20-year association with Merseyside club having helped them secure record-equalling 20th English top-flight title

Gareth Cox

May 05, 2025