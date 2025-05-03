Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku after scoring against Wolves. Getty Images
Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku after scoring against Wolves. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Man City maintain Champions League push with Kevin De Bruyne aiming to end time at club on high

Belgian playmaker scores winner against Wolves in penultimate home game of his Etihad career

Gareth Cox

May 03, 2025