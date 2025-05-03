Man City maintain Champions League push with Kevin De Bruyne aiming to end time at club on high

Manchester City's push to secure a Uefa Champions League spot next season remains on course after their victory over in-form Wolves on Friday. Pep Guardiola's side made it four Premier League wins on the spin thanks to a first-half finish from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/">Kevin De Bruyne</a> that ended Wolves' own victory-streak of six matches. It meant City moved up to third in the table with the top five guaranteed Champions League football although they have played one game more than their rivals at the top. With a trip to relegated Southampton up next, followed by games away to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth at home on the last day of the season, City are in the driving seat to end a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/28/pep-guardiola-will-not-give-up-as-manchester-city-look-to-turn-corner-on-nightmare-run/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/28/pep-guardiola-will-not-give-up-as-manchester-city-look-to-turn-corner-on-nightmare-run/">troubled campaign</a> on a positive note. They also have a chance to secure more silverware when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. These games will be the last De Bruyne plays for the club after the club decided not to offer the 33-year-old at new contract once his current deal runs out this summer. After Friday's win at the Etihad Stadium, De Bruyne said he was focused on ending the season on a high. “It has been tough year but we are finding a bit of a groove. We are winning the games that we need to so let's hope we can end the season like that. “I try to play as much good football as I can. I know that I only have one home game left but I just try to to my job and that's what I did today. “A lot of teammates have said that it's sad I have to go too but that's just how it goes sometimes in life. I don't know what the future will be, but I know that I can still play here.” About the match-winning moment in what is set to be De Bruyne's penultimate game at the Etihad, manager Guardiola added: “There was no doubt in him still being capable of doing those things. “He has shown today that he still has that quality. I am happy for him that he scored. “His contribution in the game <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/12/kevin-de-bruyne-and-ederson-steal-the-show-as-manchester-city-rally-to-defeat-crystal-palace/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/12/kevin-de-bruyne-and-ederson-steal-the-show-as-manchester-city-rally-to-defeat-crystal-palace/">against Crystal Palace</a> when we were 2-0 down and he delivers and today the goal again. I'm happy that it is finishing that way and we have one more game in the Etihad.” Widely considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history, De Bruyne has won the domestic title six times, League Cup on four occasions, two FA Cups as well as one Champions League crown while at City. He has also been awarded both the Professional Footballers' Association and the Premier League's Player of the Year award on two occasions. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/manchester-city-strike-late-against-everton-to-inch-closer-to-champions-league-target/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/manchester-city-strike-late-against-everton-to-inch-closer-to-champions-league-target/">City's win at Everton</a> two weeks ago, De Bruyne – who turns 34 in June – expressed his disappointment about no being able to extend his 10-year stay in Manchester. “I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision," sai” De Bruyne, who has seen newly crowned champions Liverpool hand two of their experienced stars in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/">Mohamed Salah (aged 32) and Virgil van Dijk (33)</a> new contracts. “Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing but I understand clubs have to make decisions. “Maybe if the team didn't struggle and I came back like I did this year and bedded in like normal then maybe they take another decision." De ”uyne has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer in the US but the playmaker still has aspirations of playing at the highest level and could yet sign for another English top-flight club. “I feel like I still have a lot to give. Obviously I know I'm not 25 any more but I still feel like I can do my job,” he added. “I'm open for anything. I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family.”