Kevin de Bruyne announces he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Manchester City captain Kevin de Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on 10 trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian playmaker confirmed in a social media post that he will end his long association with the club this summer when his contract expires. In a letter to the club's fans, De Bruyne wrote: "Dear <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/">Manchester</a>, Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. "Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what we won everything. "Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our home. "We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. "Let's enjoy these last moments together! Much love, KDB." The 33-year-old signed for City in 2015 in a £54 million move from German club Wolfsburg and has gone on to become one of the club's greatest and most decorated players, scoring more than 100 goals in 413 appearances. He is second only to Manchester United's Ryan Giggs on the all-time list of Premier League assist makers with 118. During his 10 years at City, De Bruyne has helped the club win six Premier League titles – including the last four in a row, an English record – as well as five League Cups, two FA cups, the Fifa Club World Cup and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/man-city-v-inter-milan-ratings-rodri-8-ederson-8-dzeko-5-brozovic-7/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/man-city-v-inter-milan-ratings-rodri-8-ederson-8-dzeko-5-brozovic-7/">Uefa Champions League</a> – the first in the club's history. The former Chelsea midfielder is the only player in City's squad who predates manager Pep Guardiola's arrival at the club in 2016, a union that has made the club the most dominant force in English football over the past decade. Speculation over De Bruyne’s future has grown throughout the season with reports linking him with a lucrative move to either Saudi Arabia or the United States. His influence on the side has decreased as fitness issues have taken their toll over the past two campaigns.