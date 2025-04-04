Premier League predictions: Man City power past United in Manchester derby

Everton's nine-game unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday when David Moyes' team fell to a narrow 1-0 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/03/premier-league-marmoush-steps-up-in-man-city-win-as-liverpool-edge-everton-in-merseyside-derby/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/03/premier-league-marmoush-steps-up-in-man-city-win-as-liverpool-edge-everton-in-merseyside-derby/">Merseyside derby loss at Liverpool</a> – but any relegation worries had long been vanquished for the Toffees. Arsenal edged out Fulham 2-1 in their midweek fixture with Bukayo Saka scoring on his return from injury but also resulted in defender Gabriel picking up a hamstring injury that has brought his season to an early end. The Gunners remain 12 points behind leaders Liverpool. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Arsenal 1</b> Palace were unable to make it four league wins on the spin when they could only draw at bottom club Southampton but remain one of the form teams of 2025. Brighton's European ambitions took a hit when they were turned over 3-0 at home by Aston Villa which came hot-on-the-heels of their FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Nottingham Forest on penalties. <b>Prediction: Palace 2 Brighton 1</b> An all-too rare taste of victory for third-bottom Ipswich on Wednesday when the Tractor Boys beat Bournemouth 2-1 in only their fourth win in 30 matches and their first since December 30. But fourth-bottom Wolves' 1-0 win over West Ham – thanks to Jorgen Strand Larsen's first-half goal – meant Ipswich failed to make up any ground in the relegation battle and remain nine points shy of safety. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Wolves 2</b> West Ham's loss at Wolves means Graham Potter's side have taken one point from a possible nine with only Leicester (two) and Ipswich (eight) having scored fewer than the Hammers' nine goals since the new manager took charge. Bournemouth's recent drop in form hit a new low with their home defeat to relegation-haunted Ipswich. The Cherries are now 10th in the table having taken one point from five games. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1</b> Villa appear to have hit form at the perfect time with their win at Brighton lifting them up to seventh, with on-loan Marcus Rashford following up his FA Cup double at Preston with another on Wednesday. Forest followed up on their FA Cup win at Brighton by defeating Manchester United 1-0 courtesy of Anthony Elanga's solo strike against his former club. That win cemented Forest's third place in the table. <b>Prediction: Villa 2 Forest 2</b> Brentford fell to only their second loss in six games when they were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle which also ended their five-match win-streak away from home. Chelsea reclaimed fourth place with a comfortable 1-0 win over London rivals Tottenham on Thursday that also saw the return of Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer from injury. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Chelsea 1</b> No end in sight for Fulham's inconsistent results as they followed up their home win over Spurs by losing away to Arsenal, leaving the Cottagers ninth in the table. Liverpool maintained their title charge with a hard-fought win over Everton at Anfield, thanks to Diogo Jota's sparkling second-half finish. The Reds are looking to make it five successive victories as they close in on a record-equaling 20th English title. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2</b> Tottenham are in danger of their worst Premier League finish after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou's men have lost three of their past four league games to languish 14th in the table. Southampton were denied only their third win of a sorry campaign when Palace grabbed an injury-time leveller at St Mary's Stadium. They still need two points to overcome Derby County's total of 11 which remains the lowest in Premier League history. <b>Prediction: Spurs 3 Southampton 0</b> Manchester United's first defeat in four games at Forest on Tuesday left Ruben Amorim's side stuck in 13th place with a Europa League quarter-final leg against Lyon coming up on Thursday. Pep Guardiola's City <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/03/premier-league-marmoush-steps-up-in-man-city-win-as-liverpool-edge-everton-in-merseyside-derby/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/03/premier-league-marmoush-steps-up-in-man-city-win-as-liverpool-edge-everton-in-merseyside-derby/">defeated struggling Leicester 2-0</a> on Wednesday, with the goals coming from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush. Top-scorer Erling Haaland has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/">ruled out for up to seven weeks</a> with an ankle injury. <b>Prediction: Man United 1 Man City 3</b> Leicester's loss at Manchester City on Wednesday meant they became only the fourth side in English top-flight history to lose seven consecutive games without scoring. The Foxes are second bottom, 12 points shy of safety. Newcastle followed up their historic League Cup win over Liverpool by sealing a third victory in four league games courtesy of Sandro Tonali's fortunate cross-come-shot winner against Brentford. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Newcastle 4</b>