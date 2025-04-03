Premier League: Marmoush steps up in Man City win as Liverpool edge Everton in Merseyside derby

Omar Marmoush showed he is capable of filling the hole left by Erling Haaland's injury as Manchester City inflicted more pain on relegation-bound Leicester City. Jack Grealish opened the scoring on his first start since December for what was the England winger's first Premier League goal in 16 months. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/">City</a> doubled their advantage in the 29th minute as Egypt forward Marmoush lashed home after Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a hash of dealing with Ruben Dias' pass. Grealish dedicated his goal to his late brother as City moved back into fourth with a comfortable success at the Etihad Stadium. It came on the 25th anniversary of the death of his younger brother Keelan, who died at the age of just nine months. Grealish said on the club’s official website: “This day is always hard in the family, but I was happy to score. “My mum and dad were here. This day is always difficult in the family. So to score and to win was brilliant.” Grealish has struggled for regular action this season due to the form of Jeremy Doku and Savinho. All three of those players started against the Foxes and combined to set up Grealish’s opener after just two minutes. City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Jack is an incredible human being in terms of gestures and he’s incredibly generous. “I didn’t know that. I can’t imagine how tough [it was] but to be with his mum and dad, his sister and all the family, it’s good. “He scored a goal and made a good game. I’m happy for him. I know it’s not easy when you don’t play quite regularly.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/omar-marmoush/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/omar-marmoush/">Marmoush</a> added the second for his fifth goal in eight league games and sixth goal since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in January to push an ineffective Leicester, who remain 12 points off safety, closer to the drop. Guardiola also offered more clarification on the length of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/">Haaland’s absence</a> after the Norwegian suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth. The striker has since received specialist treatment from Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona. He said: “He saw him and we expect [him to be out for] five to six weeks.” Leicester boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy conceded his side’s situation is bleak, but is not giving up yet. The Dutchman said: “Of course we live in reality. We know what the situation is in the table, points wise – 12 points with eight games to play. “But mathematically, as I said before, it’s not over and we have the responsibility to keep going.” Liverpool moved closer to the Premier League title with a 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield. With just eight games left, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> sit 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who beat Fulham 2-1 on Tuesday. Arne Slot's side had lost their previous two games in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/17/arne-slots-league-cup-final-tactics-ruthlessly-exposed-with-alexis-mac-allister-the-fall-guy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/17/arne-slots-league-cup-final-tactics-ruthlessly-exposed-with-alexis-mac-allister-the-fall-guy/">League Cup final against Newcastle</a> and the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. But they got back on track in their march towards a record-equalling 20th English title, and first since 2020, in Slot's maiden season in charge. Having gone over two months without a goal, Diogo Jota was Liverpool's hero as he ended his drought in the 57th minute, slotting home from Luis Diaz's flick. Everton defender James Tarkowski was fortunate to escape an early red card when he was only booked for an ugly foul on Alexis Mac Allister. It was an especially sweet win for Liverpool after their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/13/everton-v-liverpool-david-moyes-says-chaotic-merseyside-derby-a-fitting-finale-for-goodison-park/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/13/everton-v-liverpool-david-moyes-says-chaotic-merseyside-derby-a-fitting-finale-for-goodison-park/">stormy 2-2 draw at Everton in February</a>, which featured a last-gasp equaliser for David Moyes' team. Moyes claimed Jota's winner was offside but Slot said: "According to the rules it was a goal so no-one can complain. It is a clear goal. "We are chasing down the best possible season we can have. As long as the players give everything like today then we are in a very good position." Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-1 to maintain the party mood after the prolonged celebrations of their first major trophy for 56 years. Eddie Howe's side were back in action for the first time since beating Liverpool in the League Cup final. Alexander Isak met Jacob Murphy's cross with a typically predatory strike in first-half stoppage time at St James' Park. Brentford levelled through Bryan Mbeumo's 66th-minute penalty after Newcastle 'keeper Nick Pope tripped Yoane Wissa. But Sandro Tonali lashed home from Harvey Barnes' assist in the 74th minute. Aston Villa also remain in the hunt for a Uefa Champions League place after winning 3-0 at Brighton. Marcus Rashford struck in the 51st minute, accelerating onto Morgan Rogers' pass for his third goal in his last two games. Marco Asensio killed off Brighton in the 78th minute and Donyell Malen netted in added time to lift Villa into seventh place, two points behind Newcastle. Southampton wasted a chance to avoid becoming the worst team in Premier League history after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at St Mary's.