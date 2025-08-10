Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

After an exhilarating season that culminated in a record-equalling 20th Premier League title, Liverpool have amped up preparations for the new season by keeping busy in the transfer market.

The Reds have splashed out over £260 million on new talent for their title challenge this season, with attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz top of the list.

It was important for Liverpool to replenish their attack and they started by smashing their transfer record to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100 million, with a further £16m of add-ons.

Liverpool unveiled their other fresh acquisitions during a friendly against Athletic Bilbao, with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike making a positive impression.

However, one player whose spot will forever remain vacant is Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash last month.

Arne Slot will have the difficult task of getting the team ready, while caring for the mental health of players who might still be coming to terms with the tragedy.

Slot revealed it had been a “tough time for everyone connected with the club, but especially for Diogo's family, his wife, his children and friends”.

“We cannot imagine the pain that they have been going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward,” he stated.

“We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go.”

Liverpool's season begins rightaway with a Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace. Their Premier League campaign kicks off the following Friday against Bournemouth.

The focus will be on the new signings and also established stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool aim to win back-to-back English titles for the first time since the 1980s.

As the new season approaches, we take a look at where Liverpool's new signings rank in the overall wage bill.

Data is collected from reports, capology.com and spotrac.com. This list could get a substantial bump if Liverpool succeed in signing Newcastle star striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool salaries for 2025/26

1. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

2. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000 per week

=3. Florian Wirtz – £200,000 per week

=3. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000 per week

5. Andy Robertson – £160,000 per week

=6. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000 per week

=6. Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000 per week

=6. Alisson Becker – £150,000 a week

=6. Federico Chiesa – £150,000 a week

=10. Cody Gakpo – £120,000 per week

=10. Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000 per week

12. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000 per week

=13. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000 per week

=13. Joe Gomez – £85,000 per week

=15. Conor Bradley – – £75,000 per week

=15. Kostas Tsimikas – £75,000 per week

17. Ibrahima Konate -£70,000 per week

18. Wataru Endo – £50,000 per week

=19. Harvey Elliott – £40,000 per week

=19. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000 per week

=21. Calvin Ramsay – £15,000 per week

=21. Curtis Jones – £15,000 per week

Note: Weekly salary of Milos Kerkez not known

