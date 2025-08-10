Mo Salah criticises Uefa tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' that made no mention of Gaza

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has spoken out against a Uefa tribute to a revered Palestinian footballer who was killed by Israeli fire in Gaza.

The Egyptian, one of the Arab world's biggest sports stars, called out the football association for declining to mention Gaza in a statement about Suleiman Al Obaid, 41, who was shot dead while waiting for food in Rafah last week.

Uefa's statement read: 'Farewell to Suleiman Al Obeid, the "Palestinian Pele". A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.'

Taking to his X account, which has more than 19 million followers, Salah wrote: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

Uefa did not respond to Salah's comments, which quickly generated news headlines around the globe.

Salah has previously demanded an end to 'massacres' in Gaza, and urged world leaders to intervene in the crisis, which has left more than 60,000 dead and the population of 2.3 million on the brink of starvation.

Al Obeid was regarded as one of the most talented attacking midfielders to play in the Gaza Strip League and was nicknamed "Pele of Palestine", after the Brazilian footballer.

Al Obaid made 19 appearances with the Palestine national team, playing in the Asian Cup, Pan Arab Games and Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Gaza aid queues have become death traps for starving Palestinians. An investigation by The National has revealed a pattern of "systematic killing of Palestinians by the Israeli army and private contractors while attempting to collect aid".

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Retail gloom Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns. It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter. The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.

Stage 5 results 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53 2 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team - 3 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott - 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 5 Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team 0:00:07 General Classification: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 20:35:04 2 Tadej Pogacar (SlO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 5 Rafał Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Cricket World Cup League Two Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Fixtures Wednesday January 8 –Oman v Namibia Thursday January 9 – Oman v UAE Saturday January 11 – UAE v Namibia Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

MEFCC information Tickets range from Dh110 for an advance single-day pass to Dh300 for a weekend pass at the door. VIP tickets have sold out. Visit www.mefcc.com to purchase tickets in advance.