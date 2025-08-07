'Pele of Palestine' killed by Israeli fire in Gaza aid queue

Gaza footballer Suleiman Al Obaid has been killed by Israeli fire while waiting for humanitarian aid in Rafah.

The Palestinian Football Association said Mr Al Obaid, 41, was queuing for food at an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza on Wednesday when he was fatally shot.

Al Obaid was regarded as one of the most talented attacking midfielders to play in the Gaza Strip League and was nicknamed "Pele of Palestine", after the Brazilian footballer many regard as the greatest of all time.

He made 19 appearances with the Palestine national team, playing in the Asian Cup, Pan Arab Games and Fifa World Cup qualifiers after making his debut against Iraq in the West Asia Championship in 2007.

He scored two goals in his international career: the first against Yemen in 2010 and the second in a friendly against Indonesia the following year. His last appearance for Palestine was against Qatar in 2013.

Al Obaid also played for clubs such as Khidmat Al Shatia, Shabab Al Amari and Gaza Sport, in various positions including centre forward, right winger and right midfielder.

Gaza aid queues have become death traps for starving Palestinians. An investigation by The National has revealed a pattern of "systematic killing of Palestinians by the Israeli army and private contractors while attempting to collect aid".

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed while waiting to receive aid, the UN says. At least 850 were in the vicinity of distribution sites run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Nearly 800 Palestinian athletes and sports officials in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israel since October 2023, the Palestinian Football Association says.

Among the death toll were players and administrative staff from various sports, with the vast majority killed in Gaza, said Susan Shalabi, deputy head of the association. At least 437 of those killed were footballers, she added.

