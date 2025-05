Miral Qassis says she is planning on pursuing a university degree in Egypt and is keen on studying physical education.

Miral Qassis represents the Palestine national team, and scored the winning penalty against Jordan in the West Asian Football Federation U20 Women’s Championship final

Miral Qassis can play as a centre-forward but prefers to operate off the right wing.

Miral Qassis joined FC Masar, a team that play in the top tier of women's football in Egypt, from Zamalek in February. All photos: FC Masar

'We were in tears when we won': History maker Miral Qassis aims to put Palestine women's football on the map