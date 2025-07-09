Maresca praises Joao Pedro as Brazilian fires Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Joao Pedro marked his first Chelsea start in style as the Brazilian forward scored both goals to steer his side into the Fifa Club World Cup final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, signed last week from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £60 million, struck in each half to book a place in Sunday’s showpiece against either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

“We are very happy and very proud to be in the final on Sunday,” said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. “This is the first edition of the Club World Cup with this format and the best clubs in the world are here.”

Pedro wasted no time showing why the London club were prepared to spend big on him, producing a clinical display to down his boyhood club, who he chose not to celebrate against.

“When I was young they gave everything to me, they showed me to the world,” said Pedro, who began his career at Fluminense before moving to Watford in 2020.

“If I am here now it is because they believed in me, so I am very grateful. But this is football, I have to be professional. I feel sorry for them, but I have to do my job.”

Pedro’s sharpness, Maresca said, was no surprise despite it being his first game back from the off-season.

“We are happy for Joao. He has the quality to decide games like today,” said the Chelsea boss. “He was on holiday so maybe a bit fresher than the others.

“We knew what Joao was like. We brought him in because this season we’ve faced many teams with low blocks, and his quality is very good against these kinds of teams.”

The win caps an impressive campaign for Chelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League and lifted the Europa Conference League title.

“The last few years have not been what this club deserves, but this year things have gone pretty well and now we are in the final,” said Maresca. “We are proud to help bring Chelsea back where they belong.”

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo picked up an ankle injury in the win over Fluminense. AFP

One concern for Chelsea is the fitness of midfielder Moises Caicedo, who limped off in stoppage time.

“Moi twisted his ankle. When it happened I told him we could finish with 10 men to avoid making it worse,” Maresca said. “He wanted to try and play on, but felt pain. Hopefully he’s fit for Sunday.”

Despite the defeat, Fluminense coach Renato Portaluppi praised his team’s run to the semi-finals.

“Fluminense’s campaign was wonderful, I think we all felt that,” he said. “Chelsea deserved the win, but I am proud of everything we did. We go out with our heads held high.”

