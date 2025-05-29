Cole Palmer of Chelsea lifts the Europa Conference League trophy after his team's victory in Wroclaw, Poland. Getty Images
Sport

Football

Europa Conference League win can be 'starting point' for Chelsea, says Maresca

Cole Palmer pulls the strings as Blues comes from a goal down to beat Real Betis 4-1 in final

The National

May 29, 2025

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea’s emphatic Europa Conference League final victory over Real Betis can serve as a launchpad for a new era of success at Stamford Bridge, following the club’s turbulent spell since their last Premier League title in 2017.

The Blues came from behind in Wroclaw to win 4-1, lifting their first European trophy since the 2021 Uefa Champions League. Cole Palmer was the architect of the comeback, supplying assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson before late goals from Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo sealed a convincing win.

Having secured Champions League qualification with Sunday’s Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, Maresca hailed the midweek triumph as further proof that his youthful squad is capable of challenging for major honours once again.

“Hopefully it can be a starting point to build a winning mentality,” said Maresca. “You need to win games, you need to win competitions. And for sure, the trophy we won tonight is going to make us better.”

Maresca, 44, took charge of Chelsea last summer in what was his first top-flight managerial role, inheriting a side that finished mid-table last season and had struggled to find consistency since their 2021 Champions League success under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite the challenges, the Italian coach has overseen a resurgence. Chelsea ended the Premier League season in fifth and lifted their first silverware in three years, all while fielding the youngest squad in the division.

“I’m very proud about the journey we’ve done in the Premier League,” Maresca added. “It’s the most difficult competition in the world. You have to be consistent in 38 games – and with the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, it’s something unbelievable.”

That youthfulness appeared to show early in Wroclaw. The Blues were rattled by the partisan crowd, and a defensive lapse from Malo Gusto allowed Abde Ezzalzouli to put Betis ahead inside nine minutes. The Spanish side dominated much of the first half, and Chelsea were fortunate not to fall further behind after Johnny Cardoso missed a clear chance.

But Palmer, Chelsea’s standout player this season, turned the game on its head with a moment of brilliance – floating a pinpoint cross for Fernandez to head home. Minutes later, he delivered another precise ball that Jackson converted, using his shoulder to steer it in.

That brief flurry broke Betis’ resistance. Sancho, on as a substitute, curled in a third before Caicedo capped the night with a fourth deep in stoppage time.

“We all know Cole is a top player,” said Maresca. “He can decide games with a goal or an assist, and tonight he did both. Our job is to keep putting him in the right areas.”

With a trophy secured and Champions League football returning to Stamford Bridge next season, Maresca said Chelsea’s ambitions are only growing.

“This season, the Conference League was our target – and we won it. Next season, it’s the Champions League. We’ll see what we can do.”

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
