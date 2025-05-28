Ask Mina: What's Everton's transfer strategy and should Spurs sack Postecoglou?

Q: How are Everton looking in the transfer market under new ownership?

@Mattie.Middleton asks on Instagram

A: I have been critical of the Friedkin Group when it comes to some of their decision making at Roma, the Italian club also under the American group's ownership. It was evident they didn’t understand the culture of Italian football, and I wondered how they would fare in England. But so far, so good; a new stadium, some good results in the second half of the season and Liam Delap potentially on the way. There’s room for optimism at Everton.

When it comes to transfers, a new striker, a right winger and a starting right-back are the priority, but in the words of David Moyes, there’s a lot of work to be done. “We’ve got an awful lot of players out of contract, we’ve got the most players on loan of any club in the Premier League,” he said.

Signing Delap from Ipswich would be a coup, especially with Manchester United showing interest. Even with their problems, it may be hard for him to reject United, but Everton can provide the 22-year-old striker with an intriguing project and the chance to be the team’s leader.

The club have also been linked to Liverpool winger Ben Doak who impressed on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship. However, he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury at the end of January and it will cost Everton upwards of £30 million to prise him away from Liverpool. Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau is another target.

Q: Erik Ten Hag has been appointed at Bayer Leverkusen, do you think it will work?

Zeeh107 asks on X

A: Losing Xabi Alonso, who has replaced Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, was a blow for Leverkusen. However, this is an incredibly well run club, and boast a sporting director in Simon Wolfes that many credit with building the team that Alonso led to victory.

Wolfes understands the football landscape and what is required to win. He brought in players with great potential as well as experience that offered balance. Erik ten Hag, the club feels, is the right manager to continue the project.

The Dutchman might have failed at Manchester United, but let’s not forget that he won the League Cup and the FA Cup during his time there, which is more than they seem capable of doing right now.

New Bayer Leverkusen head coach Erik ten Hag. AFP

Ten Hag has previous experience of German football having been head coach of Bayern Munich reserves under Pep Guardiola in 2013.

His Ajax team overachieved, guiding young players like Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to the Uefa Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

With good support and quality investments, Ten Hag can build on what Alonso achieved.

Q: Should Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou. He did win a trophy but surely finishing in 17th should have consequences?

@Natashareith on Instagram

A: It’s been such a poor domestic season for Spurs but the Australian coach did lead them to the Europa League title – their first trophy in 17 years.

I listened to a caller on the radio who argued that Spurs didn’t exactly beat tough opposition in the Europa League, so how impressive was this achievement? Barring Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs were vastly superior to many of their opponents.

However, it’s also worth noting that winning trophies changes mentalities. Giorgio Chiellini famously said that Spurs’ history has been defined by losing; Guglielmo Vicario made a point of saying that’s all changed now. “It’s the history of Tottenham. We’ve changed history,” Spurs' goalkeeper posted on social media.

Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy alongside teammates after Tottenham's victory in the final against Manchester United in Bilbao. Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the podium after victory in the Europa League final. Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur celebrate the end of their 17-year trophy drought. PA Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire with teammates after losing the final in Bilbao. Getty Images Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, with Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, at the San Mames stadium. Getty Images Bruno Fernandes acknowledges Manchester United fans. Getty Images Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim walks past the Europa League trophy. PA Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson scores the winning goal in Bilbao. AFP Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring. Reuters

I think winning a trophy should result in the coach being given more time and support by way of investing in better and more experienced talent. Postecoglou seems to enjoy the support of the dressing room, too.

I don’t want to disregard the 22 Premier League losses; it’s shocking. However, I doubt many of his potential replacements mentioned to replace him would fare much better.

Q: Will Simone Inzaghi stay at Inter? Italian reports talk of a potential move to Saudi Arabia

@untitledbyMaysa on Instagram

A: According to those reports, the club in question is Al Hilal, who are on the lookout for a new manager, adding that they hope to lure the Italian with a €30m a season salary.

On Tuesday, Inzaghi admitted that he had received offers, from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, but batted away suggestions he would leave Inter. “It happens every year,” he said. “There are requests from Italy, abroad, Saudi Arabia, but it would be crazy to think about that.”

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is in demand, according to reports. AFP

He is annoyed with the timing of the reports as he prepares for the most important match of his life: Saturday's Uefa Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Inzaghi said he will sit down with Inter at the end of the season and discuss their future together, but I doubt that he will leave. He is happy at Inter and feels he’s well supported and respected, and is eager to keep building. At Lazio, his previous club, he spent 22 years as player, coach of the youth team and then first-team manager. When he’s happy, Inzaghi tends to stay.

Q: It’s clearly not working out at Manchester United, is there a possibility of Sheikh Jassim coming back in with a bid?

@AlYazid on Instagram

A: The Qatari consortium headed by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani reportedly has no plans to revive its bid to purchase Manchester United, despite the club's share price having dropped significantly.

The fans were hopeful when Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe came on board and purchased a minority stake, largely because he would take on operational control of football matters. However, the club’s fortunes have worsened rather than eased. The club’s finances are dwindling while cost-cutting measures have left an unpleasant aftertaste.

Following United’s defeat in the Europa League final last Wednesday, the club’s share price plummeted more than 17% compared to the same time last year. As of Wednesday, the club's share price is now $13.46 per share.

Would United be better off if Sheikh Jassim's bid, which was withdrawn, been accepted ahead of Ratcliffe's? It's impossible to know, but it could hardly have been much worse.

