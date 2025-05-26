Xabi Alonso 'back home' and ready to launch new era at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso says he is ready to lead Real Madrid into an exciting new era after being officially unveiled as their new manager on Monday. The 43-year-old Spaniard returns to the Spanish capital having spent six seasons at Los Blancos as a midfielder from 2009 to 2015 – a spell that saw him make 236 appearances and win five major trophies. He <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/14/carlo-ancelotti-on-real-madrid-exit-there-is-no-problem-with-club-ive-had-a-great-time-and-weve-won-a-lot/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/14/carlo-ancelotti-on-real-madrid-exit-there-is-no-problem-with-club-ive-had-a-great-time-and-weve-won-a-lot/">replaces veteran Carlo Ancelotti</a> in charge with the Italian having overseen a frustrating campaign that saw Real lose both their Spanish and European titles. “Without a doubt, this is a very special day for me. A day that I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home,” said Alonso, who also started his managerial career at Real's youth academy, coaching their Under-14s in 2018. “The bond with Madrid has never ceased to exist and, since I entered Valdebebas [training centre] an hour and a half ago, that feeling has been reborn. I have the feeling that this is the beginning of a new era. “We have a great team, we have fantastic players and a very good potential. That gives me reason to come here with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. “We have the conviction that we can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and these European Cups.” Alonso had spent the previous two-and-a-half seasons at Bayer Leverkusen where he led the German side to their first ever Bundesliga title in a campaign they finished unbeaten. He <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/">announced his exit from Leverkusen</a> earlier this month with Bayern Munich wrestling back the Meisterschale after finishing 13 points clear of Alonso's side at the top of the table. Real have seen bitter rivals Barcelona win back the La Liga crown, ending the season four points behind the Catalonians. In the Uefa Champions League, Real were knocked out at the quarter-final stage after being brushed aside 4-1 on aggregate by Arsenal. Alonso also paid tribute to his predecessor and former coach Ancelotti, who concluded a hugely successful second spell at the club that brought in 11 trophies. “Before I start talking about the new era, I don't want to forget to talk about the era that has just ended,” added Alonso, who has signed a three-year contract at the club. “Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn't be here. I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride. “I hope to live up to expectations and be able to take the club to all the places we all believe we can.” At the unveiling, president Florentino Perez's introductory speech highlighted Alonso's Madrid ties, welcoming back “one of our own” to the club. “This is a very special day for those who love Real Madrid, it will be the start of a new era filled with excitement and intense emotions,” said Perez. “A coach arrives who is one of the best in the world, and who knows what this badge and this shirt means. “Today we welcome one of our own – Xabi Alonso. Welcome back to your home, Real Madrid." Alonso's first task as manager will be at this summer's expanded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/06/al-ain-and-saudi-clubs-to-get-share-of-1-billion-club-world-cup-prize-money/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/06/al-ain-and-saudi-clubs-to-get-share-of-1-billion-club-world-cup-prize-money/">Fifa Club World Cup</a> in the United States, with their first game taking place on June 18 against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. They will also face Pachuca of Mexico and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in the tournament that kicks off on June 14 and ends with the final on July 13. And Real's new coach is already making plans for how to get the best out of a squad that includes world-class attacking talent such as Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, with the latter finishing his first season in Spain as La Liga's top scorer with 31 goals in 34 games. “It's lucky to have players of this level, not just Kylian or Vinicius, but so many,” added Alonso. “They make the difference and we have to get everything we can out of them – I have ideas. “I've seen the games and I have analysed them, now I am thinking about how to make a balanced team. “I want everyone to know how we want to do things, and that will give us a stability that will allow individual qualities to flourish.” Meanwhile, as Alonso was being introduced at Madrid, his former club announced that Erik ten Hag would be taking over as Leverkusen coach. Dutchman Ten Hag was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/">sacked as Manchester United coach</a> last October after a poor start to the season, despite having led the club to League Cup and FA Cup final wins in his first two campaigns in England.